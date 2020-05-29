As restaurants reopen, will enough customers and staff return?

During a typical Kentucky spring, diners flock to restaurant patios to enjoy open-air dining, and inside tables are also full of hungry patrons, particularly during horse racing season, local festivals and events.

All that has changed this year, as COVID-19 mandated a temporary halt to large gatherings and in-person dining, allowing restaurants to only operate on a takeout or delivery basis.

Staffing has always been a challenge for restaurants, as 2019 figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show a 78.6 percent annual turnover rate nationwide for the accommodation and food service industry.

The pandemic has left restaurant owners scrambling to adapt, utilizing pared down staff and increased safety protocols while also wondering what the future holds for staffing when restrictions ease.

When dine-in customers return, will their staff return as well?

Theresa Stanley

John Foster is chef/owner at The Sage Rabbit, which opened in July 2015 on South Ashland Avenue in the Chevy Chase area.

Foster said in warmer months, when his patio was open, his restaurant could serve 130 patrons with a crew of 15 employees, including he and his wife.

Foster’s waitstaff numbers had already shrunk during the winter, and when the ability to offer dine-in service ceased Foster lost a bartender, two servers, a hostess, a busser and a cook to layoffs.

Foster said he’s applied for federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds to rehire people, but hasn’t received anything so far. He is instead relying on revenues from patio pickup for meals Wednesday through Saturday nights, with entrees including gnocchi, fettuccine, salmon and ribeye.

Foster has kept in touch with employees to see how they’re faring, and is hopeful that most will choose to return to work.

“It’s going to be a leap of faith on their part,” he said, for employees to come back, feel safe and not think this cycle won’t repeat if a surge in COVID-19 cases occurs as some predict this fall.

Coleman Guyon, a co-owner of Pearl’s and County Club, said both of his restaurants have been closed since early April, but when anticipated PPP funds arrive, he’ll reopen them for takeout, likely around early June.

Located on North Limestone, Pearl’s has wood-fired pizzas, salads and shellfish while County Club, on Jefferson Street, is known for its smoked meats. The restaurants had about 20 employees each, he said, and laying them off was a “super difficult decision.”

“It’s essentially a furlough, because we’re planning on hiring all our employees back if we can,” he said.

Guyon said his turnover at the two restaurants has been historically low, and so he’s not terribly worried that employees won’t return, especially when government directives on health and safety are followed to allow for proper distancing, and with staff and takeout customers wearing masks. Restaurants statewide are allowed to reopen at 33 percent capacity for dine-in service beginning May 22.

The city will also work with local restaurants to allow increased outdoor seating options, such as expanding dining areas into parking lots and partially closed streets.

“I think what will end up happening for the foreseeable future, the next year or two, a diminished capacity of sit-down but keeping up with a large amount of takeout orders.” — Coleman Guyon, co-owner of Pearl’s and County Club

County Club may offer only outside seating at first, he said, and overall, “I think what will end up happening for the foreseeable future, the next year or two, a diminished capacity of sit-down but keeping up with a large amount of takeout orders.”

Ranada’s Bistro & Bar has been offering entrees like pasta, stroganoff and hot browns for delivery and curbside takeout at its upscale casual establishment on Old Vine Street.

Ranada Riley

Executive chef/owner Ranada Riley had 36 employees before the pandemic hit.

“We had to let everybody go,” she said. “I had myself, one of the co-owners and one other employee helping.”

She received a partial PPP loan and is working to hire some staff back but says it’s been difficult, as some chose to remain on unemployment.

Even so, some newcomers have asked her for a job, and she’s making it work.

She’s revamping employee uniforms to all black attire with matching black face masks so they’ll look consistent and professional.

Riley said she strives to see the possibilities instead of the drawbacks, appealing to a new demographic with larger-portion family size meals offered to-go. A Mother’s Day takeout meal included a special code to view a live concert via Zoom, and on other days, special guests accompany delivery drivers to surprise customers at the door.

Upon reopening for dine-in, Riley knows she’ll need to have a lower customer capacity for distancing purposes, but doesn’t want to make up for the decreased volume by raising prices.

Foster still has hope that he’ll be able to open his dining room and patio back by fall and salvage some of his busy season. The restaurant community here is strong, and have come to each other’s aid, he adds.

“I hope and wish and pray for everybody to come out of this OK, and if we continue to band together like we have been, helping each other out, feeding each other, shifting resources back and forth between restaurants, I think we can make it through,” he said.