Lexington-based Rubicon Begins Trading on the NYSE

Nate Morris

Rubicon Technologies, a Lexington-based digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, officially began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Its ticker symbol is “RBT."

Rubicon was founded in Lexington by its current chairman and CEO, Nate Morris. He was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list and the youngest inductee ever to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

“This is a great day for Rubicon, a company I started right here in Kentucky with a $10,000 line of credit and maxed out credit cards,” Morris said. “It is a great day for Kentucky, because it shows that a world-class technology company can be founded and thrive right here in the Commonwealth and that innovation isn’t limited to the east or west Coasts.”

In the 230-year history of the New York Stock Exchange, Rubicon is only the ninth Kentucky company to be publicly traded there, joining such established brands as KFC (now part of Yum! Brands), Brown-Forman, Humana, and Valvoline. Rubicon plans a historic commemoration of the listing at the NYSE in the coming months.

“When we ring the opening bell to celebrate our listing, we will be the first company to proudly fly the Kentucky flag from the iconic New York Stock Exchange façade,” Morris said. “Rubicon is America’s technology company, and we are on a mission to end waste and create a cleaner, healthier and safer America for all. Listing on the New York Stock Exchange is a key step forward in our growth.”

The listing drew praise from a wide range of Kentucky leadership.

“Rubicon is a great example of how an innovative company can thrive in the commonwealth and achieve success,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “I look forward to following the company’s continued growth, and I cannot wait to see what’s next for Rubicon in Kentucky.”

“Lexington is proud to be home to Rubicon’s headquarters,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “The company’s decision to locate here was an important milestone in the growth and development of our tech sector. As recycling and sustainability become more and more critical to our world, the need for Rubicon’s digital solutions for waste and recycling grows.”

Said Bob Quick, Commerce Lexington Inc. president and CEO: “Rubicon’s innovative solution to waste and recycling management is changing the way the world thinks about achieving a more sustainable future. A certified B Corporation and Great Place to Work, Rubicon has demonstrated that technological advances and ideas can occur anywhere, and we are honored that the company calls Lexington home.”