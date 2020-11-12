Seeking Creative Solutions

For artists and creators who make their living creating one-of-a-kind pieces, the pandemic continues to bring challenges to their livelihood. But those who were able to change the way they market their products are finding success in new ways.

When the pandemic hit in March, the Kentucky Arts Council was one of the first organizations to cancel an event. The Kentucky Crafted Market, scheduled to be held March 14-15 at the Kentucky Horse Park, was canceled almost immediately as Gov. Andy Beshear put in place policies on social distancing and limited crowd sizes.

But for the more than 150 participating artists, performers, musicians, crafters, writers and food producers, that meant a major sales event for their year was gone.

Chris Cathers, executive director for the Kentucky Arts Council, said the council quickly shifted to a virtual showing.

“A number of artists were able to adapt to that model,” Cathers said. “But having never done a virtual show before, we were able to learn a lot and find ways to make events like that more successful in the future.”

Cathers estimates the virtual event resulted in about $10,000 in sales for the artists who participated.

“But that’s a drop in the bucket compared to what our vendors normally do,” he said. “They have the capacity of doing more than $1 million in [total] sales over that weekend.”

Since then, festivals and events across the state have limited the ability of artists and creators to market their products.

Laverne Zabielski models some of her wearable art

Laverne Zabielski, a fiber artist and writer in Lexington, said the pandemic has allowed her to pivot to focusing more on how she markets her art and on what it is she produces.

“I’ve been a fan of relationship marketing for a long time, and so as a result of that it’s giving me a way to communicate with people now that I already have things set up to be able to do,” she said. “It [the pandemic] made me up my game more. I wasn’t doing [relationship marketing] as intensively as I’m doing it now. I’m more focused on my newsletters. I’m more focused on what I can put into my shop on the website. Before, I could be more cavalier about it because I had, you know, other shows and galleries.”

Zabielski has also shifted to teaching others about how to create their own art. Through individually taught classes and classes offered through the University of Kentucky Fine Arts Institute, she’s able to teach about silk dying, using old clothing to make new pieces and how to write.

Hand-dyed pieces hang to dry. Zabielski has also shifted to teaching others how to create their own art during the pandemic.

“I believe there’s a big desire for people to be able to create their own art. Now more than ever,” she said. “I have developed a ‘Living a Layered Life’ curriculum and teach people how to make a statement, either in what they wear, what they write or what they make. Classes not only create an opportunity for them to learn creative techniques, they also have deeper understanding of my process. This enhances their appreciation for handmade art.”

And like other businesses, she said she’s changed the way she gets her products to customer by now offering curbside service. Through Zoom calls, diary posts on her Facebook page and other forms of social media, she’s also been able to teach classes and build those relationships, she said.

According to Americans for the Arts, artists and creatives were among the workers most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 63 percent have become unemployed. In a survey to artists and creatives, the arts organization found that 94 percent reported a loss of income, and 61 percent reported a drastic decrease in creative work that generated their income. And 78 percent said they have no post-pandemic financial recovery plan.

“What many people don’t think about is that artists and creators are small businesses, too,” Cathers said. “They have had to make the same changes other businesses have had to make — from adopting social distancing measures or mask policies, and figuring out how they can sell their products in a responsible way.”

And they’ve had to change the way they market in order to keep in touch with clients.

“What we noticed from our virtual event was that everyone had a very different online presence,” Cathers said. “We’ve been able to connect our members to Artrepreneur, an ecommerce platform. They will help facilitate sales, but they will not take a commission, which is important for our artists right now.”

When the Junior League of Lexington decided on Oct. 22 to cancel its annual Holly Day Market because of the pandemic, they also decided against a virtual event. The cost of investing in a platform, estimated to be more than $20,000, from which to hold the event was just too much for a non-profit organization, said Julie Booher, the Holly Day Market Chair.

“So, we are instead using the month of November and beyond to offer our platforms as a megaphone for any and all vendors [from all previous years], and we’ll be promoting their businesses and any specific discounts or products on their behalf,” she said. “We’re doing this free of charge in support of small businesses nationwide. We care deeply for our vendors — many of them return to our event every year — and we want to do all we can to support them during this challenging time.”

The organization also hosted a silent auction through November to give vendors the opportunity to promote their products.

For some creators, the coming winter is a time to step back and plan.

Abbie Rogers, of Dandelion Ridge Farm in Versailles, makes preserves to sell at the Franklin County Farmers Market.

Abbie Rogers, with Dandelion Ridge Farm in Versailles, sells homemade treats at the Franklin County Farmers Market. From green tomato pickles to tomatillo salsa to chow chow, Rogers cans vegetables from her Woodford County garden.

This year’s farmers’ markets have changed, but remain a stable place to sell the items she creates, she said.

Where once the vendor tables now faced each other to form two rows of tables that customers could walk between, vendor tables now face outward so customers can walk around them giving customers and vendors more space. Additionally, the Franklin County Farmers Market offers a business delivery, she said, where customers can order products from the Farmers Market online and have it compiled at the market and delivered to their business.

For Rogers, a pivot to selling plants helped her season be successful.

“We didn’t intend to do a lot of plants sales, but when we noticed that was what people wanted, we changed our model,” she said. “There were a lot of people who didn’t want to go to the grocery store and a lot who were cooking at home.”

Now, she said, as their season winds down, she’ll be doing a lot of reaching out to customers to see what they will be looking for in the coming year.

“Holiday sales are a boost for us, but it’s not our primary sales season,” she said. “In some ways, we’re kind of hunkered down for the winter. We’re going to have to do a lot of examining this winter, like we did last winter. And we’ll base our decisions on surveys that we’ll send to our customers. But we need to figure out how can we be as flexible as we need to be as well.”

The Kentucky Arts Guilds’ Cather agreed that being flexible and connecting with clients is the best way for artists and other makers to sell into the holiday season.

“Artists are great marketers in their own right,” he said. “But through things like social media and live demonstrations online, artists are able to make a deeper connection with their clients, and demonstrate the process that art goes through. It’s a way for artists to build relationships.”