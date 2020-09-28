Thoroughbred Industry 'Holding its Breathe' with September Sales Results, Proposed Regulatory Changes

In a normal year, September would mark the pinnacle of the Thoroughbred auction season for yearlings, the place to see fireworks in the opening days of Keeneland’s traditional fall auction as wealthy buyers issue dueling, dizzying bids on the promise of a future racehorse. This is no ordinary year of course, and the financial crisis that has gripped much of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not left the state’s Thoroughbred industry untouched.

This month actually saw two yearling sales instead of the traditional one, with Fasig-Tipton adding a two-day selected yearling sale to its calendar Sept 9 and 10. The company had earlier been forced to cancel its prestigious Saratoga Sale, which was traditionally the opener for the high-end yearling sales season, along with its July and New York-bred auctions. Keeneland continued with its long-running auction Sept. 13 to 25.

With no previous edition to compare it to, Fasig-Tipton’s Selected Yearlings Showcase seemed to produce solid results, with 348 horses selling for $61,765,000, an average price of $177,486 and a median of $120,000. The most expensive horse was a filly by Quality Road who sold to Joseph Allen for $1.5 million.

After many record-breaking years, Keeneland’s numbers for its September sale were sobering, but not unexpected. In 12 days, 2,346 horses sold for $238,454,300, down 36 percent from last year. The highest-priced horse at the Keeneland auction was a $2 million colt by Tapit out of Unbridled's Song mare and Grade 1 winner Tara's Tango. Average price was $101,643 while the median was $37,000, each of which were down 19 percent. A higher proportion of horses went home unsold compared to last year, too — 29 percent did not attain their reserve, and 42 percent of the catalogue was either removed from the sale before they could go into the ring or did not make reserve. Last year, the figures were 24 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

Online bidding was available at both sales. Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton both tested their enhanced online bidding systems earlier in the year, and more staff were available to make phone bids than they typically would in a normal year. Spending from international buyers, most notably Sheikh Mohammed Al-Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan Al-Maktoum, was down or absent compared to a typical year.

Since the recovery from the Great Recession, those in the bloodstock market have said that buyers have become more selective about the money they spend, even as spending generally rebounded.

Since the recovery from the Great Recession, those in the bloodstock market have said that buyers have become more selective about the money they spend, even as spending generally rebounded. That selectivity continued, with somewhat more restricted budgets, according to most. The middle part of the Keeneland’s auction, which represents the middle market, held surprisingly steady, perhaps showing a comfort level for buyers spending at a price point where they can reasonably expect to make their money back on the racetrack. (People buying seven-figure yearlings are typically hoping the horse will earn a resume, if not their purchase price, on the track and make a profit upon retirement to breeding duties.)

All in all, it seemed the market is holding its breath. Sales officials and consignors agreed the figures aren’t apocalyptic, and it seems many buyers are just waiting to see what happens next — with the pandemic, the global economy and, quite possibly, the upcoming national elections.

There’s uncertainty in the horse-racing microcosm, too. During the week of the rescheduled Kentucky Derby, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell announced plans to file a new piece of legislation with bipartisan backing that would create a centralized authority to regulate horse racing. While almost everyone in the sport has expressed frustration with the state-by-state patchwork of rulebooks, medication regulations and rule applications, many are wondering how a new private authority would be paid for — and how much breeders and owners will have to dish out to make it happen. Major organizations and racetracks within the business have publicly expressed their support for the bill, but with recent happenings on the national political scene it’s unclear when and whether the legislature can take the time to consider and pass it.

A Kentucky Supreme Court ruling just this week threw into question the legality of historical horse racing machines, which generate a significant portion of the purse monies available to Kentucky breeders with horses racing in the state. The ruling, which reversed a lower court’s decision, focused on the way the machines collect and pool money from users, suggesting that they don’t fit the legal definition of pari-mutuel wagering and that the state legislature may need to intervene to allow the games to continue.

For now, Kentucky’s bloodstock industry marches on to an all-virtual yearling sale held in October by Keeneland, and to Fasig-Tipton’s Kentucky October Yearlings auction.