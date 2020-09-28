Seven Questions for Better Communication

Nancy Wiser

Do you communicate well?

Like me, you probably consider yourself a good communicator, especially if you have achieved some degree of success. But have you focused lately on improving your communication skills?

Most business problems can be traced to miscommunication, at least in part. Think about a recent issue that caused you heartburn: policies not fully implemented, deadlines missed, customer or employee complaints, or budgets blown. In all these scenarios, it’s likely someone misunderstood a message, didn’t fully read an email, or took silence for acceptance. There’s a good chance the information never even made it to the personnel it was intended for.

That is why being intentional about communication is worth your time investment. Over the next few weeks, try using this checklist to strategize and review your messages before disseminating them.

• Is this the best medium for my message, or would it be better received in another format? The higher up the ladder we go, the easier it is to rely on our preferred form of communication rather than the one that will best connect with the recipient. In fact, there is a hierarchy to consider based on the nature of the information and the relationship. To take this a step farther consider if multiple distribution channels might enhance effectiveness.

• Did I use the ‘What’s In It For Me’, or WIIFM, approach? People tend to look at the short term negatives of making a change rather than the long-term value. Focus on how something is beneficial to the person you’re addressing to increase acceptance. Try to see the message from the audience’s point of view.

• Did I provide context for someone who may not be as familiar with the topic as I am? Those of us “in the know” on a matter often forget we have been privy to information others have not seen or heard. And we are more likely to have had time to digest and come to terms with decisions. Provide others the background and space needed to catch up.

• Are my instructions clear as to what I expect and when I expect it? When we don’t get the response we expected, our first thought is, “How could they have misunderstood?” Then, after reviewing our message, we see the gap. The possibilities are endless for errors and omissions. Re-read your communication or notes to reduce the chance for misinterpretation.

• Do they have in writing any key details that could later be disputed, such as contact information, costs and deadlines? It’s great when you can do business verbally but affirming the conversation in writing will reduce disputes.

• Did I ask for feedback or a restatement of what they understood me to say? Attention spans are remarkably short for all of us today. Requiring engagement in the conversation (in whatever format) will aid understanding and retention.

• How will I follow up to ensure it is being done? In recent weeks, several executives I’m working with have impressed me by putting follow-up meetings on the calendar while we were on the phone. Accountability (yours and theirs) goes a long way to increase a person’s listening skills and execution. There are many ways to improve communication. Being succinct, choosing words carefully, editing liberally, using action verbs and being empathetic are a few of my favorites. But it’s hard to top the seven questions above to improve your ability to communicate well.

Nancy Wiser, APR, Fellow, PRSA, is founder and president of Wiser Strategies, a marketing and public relations firm that specializes in helping businesses and governments succeed more by communicating well. For more information, visit wiserstrategies.com or call (859) 269-0123.