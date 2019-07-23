Skyline Chili and LaRosa's expand into Brannon Crossing

LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria and Skyline Chili are quickly expanding their footprint in the Central Kentucky market, with executives and franchise owners officially breaking ground at the future site of two new restaurants at Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville.

The Cincinnati-based brands leapt into the local market with the opening of Lexington's first full-service Skyline Chili in August 2018 at 2890 Richmond Road, followed by the city's first full-service La Rosa's restaurant, which opened right next door the following May. The First Watch restaurant previously located near Richmond Road and Man O' War Boulevard (and owned by the same franchise group, One Holland) also relocated to an adjacent location at the newly constructed Richmond Road site in the spring.

The groundbreaking comes less than a month after Skyline announced that it has sealed a sponsorship deal to become the official chili of the University of Kentucky Athletics program.

"The response in Lexington has been tremendous and now we’re going to plant roots in Nicholasville and become a part of their community.” — Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland

“LaRosa’s and Skyline are such a great combination for our guests. The response in Lexington has been tremendous and now we’re going to plant roots in Nicholasville and become a part of their community,” said Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland. “This is an exciting time for Skyline and LaRosa’s. From our record-breaking sales on Richmond Road to our new partnership with University of Kentucky Athletics, we feel blessed to be here. Even more exciting is that Skyline, the Official Chili of UK Athletics, will be served this football season at Kroger Field and in Rupp Arena as well."

The LaRosa’s 5,500-square-foot Nicholasville location, at 350 E. Brannon Road, will include dine-in, pick-up and delivery of its family-recipe pizzas and other Italian favorites, with a 160-person-capacity dining room. The restaurant will also feature a full-service bar and a “Buddy Room” for parties and events. The 2,700-square-foot Skyline's facility will include a traditional dine-in restaurant with a 96-seat capacity, serving its famous Cincinnati chili, Coneys and Ways, with a drive-thru window.

The new Nicholasville Road locations for both restaurants are scheduled to open next winter. A Nicholasville Neighborhood Block Party for October is planned at the site for both restaurants, with free LaRosa’s cheese pizza slices and Skyline Cheese Coneys to be offered at the community event. Additional details will be available in the fall.