Lexington Offers Small Business Economic Stimulus Program

Applications for participation in Lexington's small business economic stimulus program are available for submission beginning Monday, July 20.

City officials budgeted $2.5 million in the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Fiscal Year 2021 Budget to establish the program, which was established to provide economic development and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency for small businesses in Lexington.

Commerce Lexington Access Loan Program will manage the program on behalf of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, and the board will have final determination on all application request for funding under guidelines established by LFUCG.

The city has announced an overall goal of awarding 50 percent of available funds to women and minority-owned businesses. Businesses must have be in good standing with the city and have acquired a business license no later than Jan. 1 of this year. Sole proprietors, Limited Liability Corporations, Not-For-Profit and Non-Profit businesses are eligible to apply.

For more information and for application materials, visit lexingtonky.gov/economicdevelopment.