Small-town Culinary Charms

Chef Ouita Michel consistently proves that people are willing to travel to out-of-the-way, small-town destinations for an exceptional culinary experience — and the support from those communities remains strong.

Ouita Michel

Indeed, her Holly Hill & Co-branded locations like Zim's Cafe and The Thirsty Fox in downtown Lexington, Smithtown Seafood on West Sixth Street, and Honeywood at The Summit at Fritz Farm cater to the convenience of urban dwellers.

But the Midway Bakery and Holly Hill Inn? They've been bringing diners in droves to Midway for years. Windy Corner Market is nestled in the heart of horse farm country on the outskirts of Lexington. Similarly, Wallace Station Deli and Bakery is situated on a country road just outside Versailles.

When Wallace Station opened 20 years ago, its first patrons were local horse farm workers, Michel said. Over time, those patrons have become not just regulars but also friends and neighbors.

Small-town residents "will come out and support you," she said.

Ouita Michel and her husband, Chris, opened Wallace Station on Old Frankfort Pike 20 years ago.

Due to its secluded location, Michel said some people thought she was crazy when she opened Wallace Station in a turn-of-the-20th-century building that once served as a post office, gas station, and general store. But, as the restaurant celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary this year, Michel said the setting exemplifies the beauty, authenticity, and experience customers crave. Located along a National Scenic Byway, it's also the "only place on that byway where you can stop and get a meal," she said.

Wallace Station, in turn, led to the development of Windy Corner Market.

"We got that opportunity to open Windy Corner Market because people saw how successful we could be with a concept like Wallace Station, and I hope it's a model for other communities," she said.

Earlier this year, the James Beard Foundation Award multi-nominated chef, who shares a birthday with Julia Child, opened Holly Hill & Co Cooking Studio in downtown Versailles, with cooking classes taught by herself, members of her team, and special guest instructors.

× Expand In July, Ouita Michel and friends officially opened the Holly Hill & Co Cooking Studio in downtown Versailles.

While Michel said she's been cooking nonstop for the past three years, mostly for large gatherings booked through her catering business, Holly Hill Events, she said cooking in front of a live audience offers a different dynamic and a personal connection.

She also plans to use the studio to film content for a new YouTube channel that shares her vision of Kentucky's food culture.

The inaugural summer session themes — including Cooking with Memory, Craft a Perfect Bourbon Menu, and Julia Child-themed recipes — quickly sold out. Fall themes are in development for September, October, and November dates. She's planning a brunch class with how-tos on cocktails, hollandaise, poached eggs, classic French omelets, and sides. Other themes focus on Greek food and on apples.

Michel published her first cookbook, “Just a few Miles South,” in 2021.

The setting is intimate, with groups limited to 16 guests as Michel shares her thoughts on food, her career, and more while conducting the cooking demos.

"I do better in small spaces where you can really talk and share stories," she said.

Guests enjoy a multi-course meal, as well. Classes on knife sharpening and other kitchen skills will also be offered.

While Michel — who's also recently launched the video series called "Up Home with Ouita Michel" and a cookbook — says she has no plans to open additional restaurants any time soon, does she have other ideas percolating?

"Oh, absolutely, every single day!" she said.