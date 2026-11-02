Spicing Up Operations

Restaurateurs stir up new business and cash flow to offset rising costs

Restaurant sales are up in total dollars from a year ago, but restaurant.org reports its recent industry surveys find nearly half of owners say traffic is down and that cost hikes are hard to swallow.

Celebrating the decade anniversary in 2026 of her girlsgirlsgirls Burritos on South Limestone, founder Sara Wood said these are challenging times for restaurant owners.

For perspective, the jug of oil that once cost her $18 to $22 has jumped to $38, and a case of spinach has leapt in price from $14.85 to $20.85. Ground chipotle that was $78 per case now costs $193.45 for the identical product from her longtime distributor.

“I spend a good part of my job hunting through every vendor and retail option I can find to get the best prices, just like families do with their own groceries,” Wood said. “We see these food prices daily, so they are definitely top of mind. But just like in homes across Kentucky, that’s set against a backdrop of rising rents, utilities, surcharges, taxes, insurance, and fuel costs.”

With rising overhead like ingredient and utilities costs and dining out becoming more of a luxury for some customers, restaurant owners are resorting to creative methods to stay afloat and are sharing some of their best tips for others.

Mix It Up

× Expand Frozen burritos for sale at Wilson’s grocery in the Kenwick neighborhood is one of the products girlsgirlsgirls Burritos restaurant developed to diversify its revenue stream. Photo furnished

Wood has been diversifying gradually for years with branded products in area stores as well as a girlsgirlsgirls Burritos Food Truck and catering services. There is also a new Star Girls café opening at Triangle Park this fall.

Debuting in winter 2024, Girls Chips are fresh hand-cut local corn tortillas prepared with house-made Girls Spice. They’re available at Wilson’s Grocery, Hamburg Liquor Barn, at girlsgirlsgirls Burritos, Star Girls, or eatgirlschips.com with free nationwide shipping.

Making, packaging, labeling and distributing mostly in-house after restaurant hours, Wood developed frozen versions of customer favorite burritos like the chorizo, egg, and queso and the vegan black bean and sweet potato with vegan cheese. Then she created retail versions of house-made Girls Dips sauces. It all has a Kentucky Proud designation that customers appreciate.

The dips and burritos are only available at Wilson’s in the Kenwick neighborhood so far, though Wood hopes to broaden distribution.

New in 2026 are Girls Churro Chips, a flour tortilla chip with a sweet cinnamon coating that pairs well with Girls Sugar Kiss honey glaze, Wood said. She sells unbranded two-pound bulk bags of corn tortilla chips to cafes, restaurants, coffee shops, and more.

“Retail (sales) is a steadier stream than the day-to-day swings of restaurant business, and it works as advertising,” Wood said. “Shoppers see our branding on the shelf, then think of us when they go out to eat and try the full menu.”

Know When to Pivot

With 31 years in the food industry, Chris Cain has been proprietor of Daughters’ Southern food truck for the past decade. He recently announced to his loyal fans on social media that he’s transitioning to private catering and a few pop-up events at Gatton Park plus occasional drag brunches at The Void.

A former University of Kentucky basketball team chef, Cain has always done catering and pop-ups, but is leaving the grind of the food truck life behind. There are things he won’t miss.

“Getting the truck to and from places, setting up, breaking down — just all the back and forth,” he said. “The heat this summer has been brutal; last summer was brutal.”

The decision is not financial but realizing he just wanted a change.

Even so, the financials provide a push. Brisket that used to cost $2 a pound is now $9, he said. Purveyors are selling milk for $7 a gallon. A flood in California impacting the cauliflower crop, sent his supplier’s price overnight from $50 per case for 12 heads to $100.

At one point, Cain was paying less for a 10-pound case of Angus ground beef than for a case of cauliflower.

“It’s like, what? It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Cain always checks prices three or four times before making buying decisions and buys in smaller quantities from grocery stores when feasible. Another necessity, fryer oil, has doubled — at one point it almost tripled — since about 2020, and that’s a preparation input, not his food consumables.

In his social media announcement to customers, Cain said he hopes a heightened catering focus will bring greater flexibility and work-life balance.

Try Something New

× Expand Beginning as a barbecue food truck 14 years ago, Gwyn and Ren Every now have J. Renders Southern Table and Bar, an event venue The Speakeasy and operate a retail, wholesale and catering business. Photo furnished

Food truck owners for 14 years and restaurateurs for a decade, Gwyn and Ren Everly co-own J Render’s Southern Table & Bar in Lexington and event venue The Speakeasy.

They also do catering, boxed lunches, drop-off packages, wholesale and still operate their food truck.

“In this current climate, which is not just here in Lexington, we are feeling the pinch of rising prices across the board,” Gwen Everly said. “Everything is more expensive whether it is food, alcohol, the electric bill, or wages, and that’s just to name a few. It is a delicate balance to keep prices affordable for our guests while also keeping the business in the black.”

The Everlys reluctantly raised their menu prices, but Gwen said their unwavering focus remains providing great food in a welcoming atmosphere and giving back to the community.

Their wholesale arm is relatively new, with chicken salad, pimento cheese, breakfast casseroles, and soups sold to Kenwick Table coffee house.

J Render’s now has dessert flights, weekend dinner specials, live music and other special events to pique returning and potential diners’ interest. To lure in sports fans, they added all-day Sunday Happy Hour and $1.25 wings for football games, with buckets of beer and wing specials during UK games.

“Our customers have responded to the new events and specials,” Gwyn Everly said. “We have also had paired dinners in The Speakeasy that were a hit, so we plan to do that more over the winter months. Our most recent was a special event featuring 1792 Bourbon.”

Ask for Help

× Expand Rami Wadee posted on social media that sales were low and his halal Al-Taj Bakery near Nicholasville Road and Man o War Boulevard was for sale. That changed dramatically when social media influencer Stephanie Ortiz helped with videos and posts that went viral and led to hundreds of new customers seeking out the fresh baked Middle Eastern pastries, flatbreads and treats. Photo furnished

This summer, Al-Taj Bakery sent out a plea for help. Sales were down and owner Rami Wadee was looking to sell the business. California native, social media influencer, artist and content creator Stephanie Ortiz saw that post on TikTok and decided to help.

“I hated the thought of seeing another unique local business disappear, especially when I knew I had a skill that might be able to help,” Ortiz said. “I went to the bakery and met with (Wadee). I looked at his financials, talked with him about what was happening with the business, and took over managing his social media accounts.”

Ortiz is in her 17th year working in social media with 1 million TikTok Followers, 1.6 million YouTube subscribers and more than 44,000 Instagram followers.

She began creating high-quality videos and posts of sumptuous Al-Taj baked goods and sweets, and soon one went viral locally, shared more than 616 times. Another the next day gathered 350 shares.

“Within a matter of days, hundreds of people were sharing Al-Taj throughout the community, and customers who had never known the bakery existed were walking through the doors,” Ortiz said, touting the power of social media done right.

Al-Taj experienced an exponential and sustained sales leap, and now it isn’t for sale. She continues to oversee social media and even helps physically at the bakery when she can.

Wadee didn’t respond to a request for comment, but has posted online about his gratitude for Ortiz’s work.

“She saw how much we were struggling, reached out, came to meet us and volunteered her time to take over our social media and help get our story in front of people,” he posted. “What happened next has completely changed the direction of our business.”

Meanwhile, Cain says customers should support their favorite restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes by eating there as often as possible.

And if there’s a misstep in service or preparation, show some grace before blasting them on social media. When you have an exemplary experience, help that business owner out with a positive post or review.

“People are human, like people at banks might miscount a dollar or drop an envelope,” he said. “People who work in restaurants are human and make mistakes. … Show them some love any way that you can.”