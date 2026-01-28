Stock Yards Bancorp to acquire Field & Main in all-stock deal

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc., parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co., announced it will acquire Field & Main Bancorp Inc. in an all-stock transaction expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to approval by Field & Main shareholders and customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. operates offices in Louisville and central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio, metropolitan markets.

Field & Main, headquartered in Henderson, Kentucky, operates six retail branches in Henderson, Lexington and Cynthiana, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Field & Main reported approximately $861 million in assets, $652 million in loans and $781 million in deposits. The bank also maintains a wealth management and trust department with approximately $800 million in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The combined franchise will serve customers through 81 branches, with approximately $10.4 billion in total assets, $7.9 billion in gross loans, $8.6 billion in deposits and $8.4 billion in trust assets under management. The partnership also represents an opportunity to accelerate Stock Yards’ strategic expansion across Western Kentucky.

The recent addition of a Bowling Green market president underscores the company’s commitment to long-term growth in the corridor stretching from Henderson through Owensboro, Bowling Green and Hopkinsville to Paducah and beyond.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Field & Main shareholders will receive 0.6550 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each share of Field & Main common stock. Total consideration will consist entirely of stock.

Based on the closing price of Stock Yards common stock of $68.01 on Jan. 26, the implied per-share purchase price is $44.55, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $105.7 million.

In addition, Scott Davis, a member of Field & Main’s board of directors, is expected to join the Stock Yards board following completion of the transaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Field & Main and its dedicated employees to the Stock Yards team,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, chairman and chief executive officer of Stock Yards. “This combination joins two community banks whose values and cultures are closely aligned and significantly expands our reach in Western Kentucky.”

“Both banks have always been committed to delivering a modern craft banking experience that includes great customer service, strong community ties and an environment where employees can thrive and grow,” said Davis, chairman and CEO of Field & Main. “We're excited to partner with the Stock Yards team to build the premier community bank in the region.”