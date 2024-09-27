Sweetgrass Granola Opens Storefront in NoLi

A small batch granola shop that uses locally sourced sorghum cane syrup, Appalachian salt, and Kentucky-grown hemp hearts in its blends is opening a Lexington storefront in October at 808 N. Limestone St.

Sweetgrass Granola was founded by Jacob and Carolyn Gahn on their Berea homestead in 2011. Kyle Ayres was one of Sweetgrass’ earliest employees and later became manager.

The business moved to Lexington in 2018, and Kyle and his wife, Samantha Ayres, became co-owners in early 2023.

Until now, the granola was sold in retail grocery stores and shops in the area, online at www.sweetgrassgranola.com, and at the Saturday Lexington Farmers’ Market.

Its first brick-and-mortar retail location represents another milestone for the growing company and its three employees.

“We wanted to find a spot that was close to our home for convenience reasons and could house all our ingredients, inventory, and kitchen equipment under one roof,” Samantha said. “It’s been a slow work in progress, but we’re getting closer to having a space where customers can come buy granola where it’s manufactured, along with other local items.”

Sweetgrass granola currently offers four different varieties, each made from sustainably sourced ingredients. Samantha said the best seller is its original flagship variety, Kentucky Harvest, which includes organic oats, Kentucky-grown hemp hearts, sorghum syrup, millet, pumpkin seeds, brown rice, and Appalachian sea salt.

“Our granola is essentially made to order,” she said. “We don’t keep a large inventory in stock because we want it to be as fresh as possible for consumers.”

In other local food and beverage industry news:

Bourbon n’ Toulouse is closing its South Broadway location and relocating to Leestown Road, just inside of New Circle Road at Townley Center. Its original Euclid Avenue location remains open.

The new location will open this fall, and the South Broadway location will close by year’s end when the lease runs out.

Umami Ramen & Grill, founded by the co-owner of Omakase, Guang Ni, is set to open this fall at 836 Euclid Ave. in Chevy Chase Plaza.

After some additional fundraising, nonprofit Food Chain is opening a new 2,600-square-foot grocery store at its 501 W. Sixth St. location in the Smithtown neighborhood, with a projected opening time frame of 2026, multiple media outlets have reported.

A relocated, renovated, and reopened Tolly Ho is once again welcoming diners to its new location at 350 Foreman Ave.

Belle’s Cocktail House, which opened in 2013 by Justin Thompson, Seth Thompson, and Larry Redman at the corner of Market and Church streets, is under a new ownership group, which includes its current general manager, Jason Curtsinger.

Hello Falafel has opened at 3120 Pimlico Parkway with chicken and beef shawarma, kebabs, lamb dishes, vegan bowls, platters, baba ghanoush, and, of course, falafel.

Zundo Izakaya & Ramen is adding a revolving sushi restaurant nearby, Toku Revolving Sushi, at 127 W. Tiverton Way.

Billing itself as the “Home of the Best Chili Dog Ever,” Mr. Clay’s Sloppy Dogs has opened at 573 Elm Tree Ln.

Purple Yum Asian Bakery is coming soon on East New Circle Road near Pho Saigon.

Wingstop is coming soon to 3080 Richmond Rd., according to the company’s website. A second local location is headed to 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr. Other Kentucky locations can be found in Bowling Green, Florence, Louisville, and Paducah.

Watan Mediterranean Grill has opened at 3344 Partner Place.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is coming soon to Fayette Mall’s food court.

UK Dining released its list of food vendors for the new school year, including: Fresh Food Co., Chick-Fil-A (2 locations), Wildcat Pantry (3 locations), Zen Sushi, Blue Agave Grill, Starbucks (3 locations), Champions Kitchen, Freshii, One Cafe, Han Woo Ri, Blenz Bowls, Health Hub, Panda Express, Subway (2 locations), Auntie Anne’s, PJ’s Coffee, and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

The 1483 Boardwalk location of Taco Tico has closed, though the Pimlico Parkway site is still up and running.