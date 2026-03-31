The Business of Law

While law firms routinely advise clients on managing growth and transition, they must also navigate those same challenges internally in their own business.

From succession planning to hiring and retaining talent to adapting to workplace technology, firms often find themselves putting their own counsel into practice.

Recently, McBrayer PLLC announced a leadership transition. At the beginning of the year, James H. Frazier III transitioned from managing member to chief executive officer, while Jaron Blandford assumed the managing member role.

As CEO, Frazier will advise the firm’s overall strategy and growth, while Blandford will manage day-to-day operations and attorney development. The new structure reflects McBrayer’s evolution into a larger, multidisciplinary organization.

“For over 30 years, it has been my honor to serve as managing member,” Frazier said. “We have grown from a small team of seven attorneys into a respected, full-service firm with more than 120 professionals and offices in Lexington, Louisville, and Frankfort, and a government relations office also in Frankfort, MML&K Government Solutions. Leadership at McBrayer has never been about titles, it’s about people, values, and service. I’m proud of the legacy we’ve built together and confident that this transition positions us for even greater success.”

The firm’s expanded management structure now includes a chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief human resources officer, and chief marketing officer, reflecting its increased scale.

The transition itself was carefully planned, mirroring the guidance the firm provides its clients.

Expand Jaron Blandford

“For us, succession planning was really about protecting what our clients value most about McBrayer — the relationships they trust, the continuity of service they rely on, and the culture that defines our firm,” Blandford said. “As we approached this transition, we were very focused on preserving that stability. Many of our clients have worked with the firm for years, sometimes decades. They rely on the continuity of the teams around them, and we wanted to make sure there was no disruption.”

That emphasis extended to both clients and employees.

“From a client perspective, very little changed. The same attorneys, the same teams, and the same commitment to service are still there,” he said. “What changed internally is that we now have a leadership structure that allows the firm to continue growing while staying true to the culture that built the firm.”

Blandford said succession planning should begin earlier than many organizations expect. At McBrayer, mentorship and leadership development took years, helping younger attorneys understand how the firm operates and how decisions are made.

“That kind of preparation matters because it protects the culture of the firm and the relationships that clients rely upon,” Blandford said. “When leadership transitions happen without that kind of preparation, clients can sometimes feel the disruption. Our goal was the opposite. We wanted clients to experience continuity while the firm continued to evolve.”

Without that level of planning, businesses risk instability that can affect both employees and clients, potentially leading to lost relationships and increased turnover.

“When leadership transitions are not planned thoughtfully, the biggest risk is uncertainty. That uncertainty can affect employees internally, and it can affect client relationships externally,” Blandford said. “In a professional services firm like ours, relationships and institutional knowledge are incredibly important.”

A successful transition also depends on building a strong talent pipeline.

At Stites & Harbison, talent development begins early and continues throughout an attorney’s career, said Cassidy Rosenthal, a partner and executive member of the firm’s Lexington office. The firm engages students through career-focused programs such as Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass’s Inspire Curiosity Career Fair, maintains relationships with universities, and provides ongoing professional development after hiring.

“We take a long view when it comes to talent. It starts with early outreach and strong relationships with law schools, then flows through our summer associate program, which is our primary recruiting pipeline,” Rosenthal said. “From there, new hires are supported with mentoring, hands-on experience, and ongoing training through Stites University, so they can grow their careers and leadership skills while continuing to deliver great service to our clients.”

Retaining that talent requires sustained investment.

“Stites & Harbison is one of the oldest law practices in the country and among the largest firms in the region, so candidates tend to know who we are by the time they’re in law school,” Rosenthal said. “New hires are supported through thoughtful onboarding, mentoring, and hands-on experience, followed by ongoing professional development through Stites University, our internal training platform focused on legal skills, leadership, and client service.”

Evolving workplace expectations have also reshaped how firms operate.

“The pandemic changed how many industries operate, and the legal profession was no exception,” Rosenthal said. “Rather than asking people to simply ‘do it the way it’s always been done,’ we focused on understanding generational differences and adapting how we work while staying true to our culture, maintaining productivity, and continuing to deliver top-level service to our clients. Attorneys and staff have the option to work remotely one or two days a week, and we’ve implemented a strong wellness program that’s been widely embraced across the firm.”

Even with increased flexibility, Rosenthal emphasized that mentorship remains essential. Ongoing collaboration between senior attorneys and junior colleagues ensures professional development and long-term engagement.

Both firms emphasized that thoughtful, forward-looking leadership — particularly with an eye on developing the next generation — is critical to maintaining stability, culture, and long-term success.