The Great GLP-1 Pivot

Restaurants, supermarkets, food sector reacts to rapid rise of weight-loss drugs

× Expand Associates at Good Foods Co-op supermarket said they’ve noticed a change in customer shopping habits attributable to GLP-1 usage. Good Foods Co-op photo

A Michigan State University article released this past summer made some striking predictions about the impact of widespread GLP-1 usage in America in the form of consumer eating and shopping habits.

Developed for Type 2 Diabetes but also being used to combat harmful health impacts of the obesity epidemic, these drugs slow stomach emptying, increase insulin production and reduce cravings in users, causing many to lose weight.

Pricey with or without insurance, some are turning to cheaper compounded versions available online, and 12% of Americans are on some form of these medications, a Gallup poll this summer showed. Others have used them and for various reasons, stopped.

The MSU article reports GLP-1 users consume up to 21% fewer calories, which will translate to a $30 to $55 billion decline in America’s food system sales. That means restaurant spending is declining — including alcohol that pads the

bottom line for many eateries but is a rarer indulgence for GLP-1 users.

Another late 2025 report by the Journal of Marketing Research estimates between 45% and 60% of GLP-1 users surveyed report cutting back on dining out. Some fast food franchisees, coffee shops and others reporting an up to 8.2% consumer spending drop.

In response, Lexington-area stores and restaurants are making it easier for the GLP-1 crowd to shop and dine out, capitalizing on the weight loss boom in the process.

Restaurants are offering healthy salads and leaner fare. Some focus on small plate options that help limit portion sizes. Others offer customizable bowls heavy on the lean proteins and vegetables GLP-1 users are encouraged to consume.

Chef Cole Arimes is executive chef/owner at Eppings at Eastside, and said he feels restaurant owners have been slow to process the changes GLP-1 usage and resulting consumer trends have brought to the industry’s plate.

“It has become so readily available so quickly, and I’m not sure we anticipated it becoming a mainstream change this quickly,” Arimes said.

× Expand Executive chef and restaurateur Cole Arimes believes the GLP-1 trend will last. His three restaurants Coles 735 Main and Eppings on Eastside in Lexington and Black Squirrel in Versailles have leaned into their small plate and sharable menu items along with mocktails. Photo furnished

A restaurant like Eppings on Eastside with its variety of small plates is a boon to the GLP-1 user, as some are vegetable and protein-forward, like chicken satay, spicy Korean cucumbers, harissa roasted carrots or crispy brussels sprouts.

Arimes said he has noticed at all his restaurants, including Black Squirrel in Versailles and Coles 735 Main, that ordering trends are toward smaller plates and smaller portion sizes with an emphasis on shareability as an experience, whether or not diners are on a weight-loss drug.

“Restaurants that offer a more shareable small plate or communal dining experience, like we do at Epping’s, would be a great fit for GLP-1 users when they’re planning a night out,” he said. “This type of menu means that they don’t have to commit to a large plate of heavy or rich foods that they then will have at least half boxed up for later. GLP-1 guests can come to Epping’s and still enjoy the full dining experience — trying a fun variety of dishes and cocktails/mocktails with friends or their partner — without an excessive amount of food on the table for their needs.”

Arimes said he hasn’t felt the need to market to any specific type of guest, making it known anyone is welcome and can feel at home at Eppings, and guests’ needs and interests will be accommodated in menu development and with staff training.

For groceries, a similarly predicted sales slump involves demand for cheese, butter and ice cream that often have higher calories and fat. The converse is an anticipated rise in sales of lean proteins like chicken, other lean meat cuts, yogurt, cottage cheese, whey products and, of course, fruits and vegetables, the MSU article said.

Associates at Good Foods Co-op supermarket said they’ve noticed a change in customer shopping habits attributable to GLP-1 usage.

“Some people come in and get berberine which is said to be supportive of GLP1s,” Alice Sanderson said. “Others come to get protein powders, hydration support, probiotics, multivitamins and fiber.”

Sanderson, a GLP-1 user herself, hadn’t noticed a swell in any particular sales other than probiotics recently, though she assumes not all customers disclose that GLP-1 usage is the driver behind their purchases.

“Personally, I buy a lot more skinless boneless chicken thigh and breast, ground beef and vegetables from the co-op now that I’ve started my GLP journey,” she said.

Dacia Williamson said she’s seen an increased demand for protein-rich items at the co-op.

“I’ve also noticed that many brands are now advertising the amount of protein on the front of the packaging, so it is noticeable,” she said.

For restaurants, Arimes said he feels the GLP-1 trend will be a lasting one and so, too, its impact on his industry, much like those with gluten-free dining needs are welcomed and accommodated.

“I think it will change how our bar program operates as well,” he said. “Alcohol sales were already trending down before GLP-1s, and I believe that will continue, so our bar team is already crafting zero proof cocktail menus to give guests a special experience that fits their lifestyle.”