The Secret to Ale-8’s Success

Most folks are familiar with the Ale-8-One origin story.

In 1926, Kentucky soda bottler George Lee Wainscott introduced a new ginger-and-citrus soft drink inspired by ginger beer recipes he encountered during his travels in Europe. He held a naming contest at the Clark County Fair, selecting “A Late One” — 1920s slang for “the latest thing” — which eventually became Ale-8-One.

But the secret to the brand’s century-long staying power isn’t just its secret recipe.

As Ale-8-One Bottling Co. celebrates the 100th anniversary of its flagship soft drink, the Winchester-based company stands as a rarity in American beverages: a fiercely independent, family-owned bottler that has not only survived but grown in an industry dominated by multinational giants with enormous marketing budgets, widespread distribution networks, and control of shelf space.

The company itself predates its signature drink by decades. Founded in 1902 as Wainscott Flavors, the business originally sold syrups and seltzers. After Wainscott introduced Ale-8-One in 1926, the drink eventually eclipsed everything else the company made, becoming both its flagship product and a Kentucky icon.

In the century since, Ale-8 has developed a cult-like following due to its signature flavor profile that’s equal parts citrus-lime soda and ginger ale, as well as its locally centered distribution platform, the latter of which has significantly expanded in recent years.

According to Ellen McGeeney, who joined the company as president and COO in 2013 and has served as CEO since 2022, consumer devotion was immediately apparent.

“When I began leading the company, I went out and spent a lot of time with fans trying to understand the way they felt about the brand, and I quickly realized it was much more than a beverage — it’s part of their identity,” McGeeney said. “I had people showing me Ale-8 tattoos and telling me how one way they decide if they like somebody or not is by asking them what they think of Ale-8. There’s no doubt they’re a huge part of why we still exist.”

Still, McGeeney is quick to note that fan loyalty alone isn’t what keeps the company’s lights on. Now led by fourth-generation owner Fielding Rogers, the company has maintained a fiscally conservative approach while investing heavily in vertical integration as an independent bottler — a strategy that has allowed it to remain independent as many regional bottlers have either disappeared or been absorbed by beverage giants.

This includes owning its own trucks and direct-store distribution system across Central Kentucky, giving it access to more than 7,000 stores in Kentucky and neighboring states. That system, McGeeney said, gives the company more control over its future in a highly competitive marketplace.

“It makes the business a little more complicated than it would be otherwise, but it’s also a key part of why we’ve been able to remain independent,” McGeeney said. “It allows us to have better service and relationships. In the beverage industry, there’s the bigs and there’s the folks who are trying to get bought by the bigs, but we’re a unicorn that’s not in either of those categories.

× Expand Ale-8-One Bottling Co. offers contract co-packing services for other brands from its manufacturing facility in Winchester.

“Because of that, the primary focus of our distribution expansion has been in concentric circles outward from where our trucks are in Central Kentucky. Our first goal was to make sure we were available in all of Kentucky and the contiguous states. Beyond that, it’s been Kentuckians who have moved out of the state who have driven much of the demand in other territories.”

The company has also looked to innovation to fuel growth. Over the past decade, Ale-8 has expanded beyond its traditional formula with flavors including Cherry, Orange Cream, and Blackberry, along with limited releases such as Straw-Melon and Paw Paw. It's also introduced zero-sugar versions of most of those varieties.

In 2023, the company also revived a version of Roxa Cola, which Wainscott first introduced in 1906 and named after his wife, Roxanne. Coca-Cola filed a trademark infringement lawsuit over the soda shortly after its initial release. Although Wainscott ultimately prevailed, the legal challenge prompted him to diversify his product line to better prepare for future legal and consumer pressures, eventually leading to the development of Ale-8.

For McGeeney, the foray into new flavors is consistent with the innovative spirit that defined the company's founder.

“It led to us asking ourselves, ‘why are we here’?” McGeeney said. “There’s no doubt that Wainscott had a gift in product development, so it felt very important for us to rebuild that capability and level of excellence with any new flavors we launched. We’ve talked about how every flavor we introduce has to be ‘Wainscott Worthy’ and have even pulled the launch of multiple products because of it. We knew our longtime fans would try anything we made, and we also want to keep the quality high for those who may not be a fan of our traditional flavor in the hopes that these new ones would bring more folks into favor with the brand.”

To honor its 100-year anniversary, Ale-8 is planning employee celebrations, commemorative packaging and retail displays, as well as a public celebration in downtown Winchester on August 1 — “8-One Day” — featuring giveaways, games, and live music.

For Vice President of Marketing Sean Wachsman, the centennial is about more than looking back.

“Over the coming 100 years, we’re looking to build the next generation of fans for the brand and continue that multigenerational love for Ale-8 that has already been connecting friends and families for a century,” he said.