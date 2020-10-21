The value of paying attention to your state of mind

JoAnne Hilliard

What is state of mind?

It is a degree of clarity of mind; the quality of thinking a person has in the moment. It is the ratio of how open and receptive our minds are versus how cluttered and distracted. This fluctuates from moment to moment in each of our daily lives. This is an impactful yet mostly invisible variable in business and also in our personal lives.

The freer our mind, the more we are available to feel compassion, goodwill, trust and understanding and our own innate well-being. There is an ability to make better decisions, have fresh ideas, listen without the bias of our own agenda and see a bigger picture. Our mind is clearer and more present.

In a distracted state of mind, we tend to have “me, me, me” thinking, such as “how will this affect me?”; “he is doing this to me”; “I’m right, you’re wrong,” etc. Our mind is more cluttered and closed with our limited perception.

This explains the following quote that some attribute to Einstein: “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”

We are unknowingly victims of our state of mind. We can wake up to that.

We have all read emails that upset us. Most of the time our common sense knows it is best to wait to respond, and we may even decide to sleep on it. You reread it the next morning and see something entirely different. The email has not changed; only the clarity of our mind has changed.

Where we come from inside ourselves shapes what comes after. Here are several strategies to become more aware of our fluctuating state of mind.

Notice the feeling.

The most visible part of what is happening in our mind is how we feel. Notice the feeling of rush — a revved up, uncomfortable feeling. What if that feeling is a warning sign that our thinking is contaminated?

Take a pause, and realize you have a choice.

We can choose whether we remain feeling rushed or not. What if this rushed feeling is only a sign of what is going on in our head? We start thinking about being late and all of its ramifications and what others will think, taking you out of the moment and into forward-looking anxiety.

Notice your thinking. Don’t give it attention.

It’s not about changing our thinking. It’s about seeing it as unhelpful and leaving it alone to pass on its own. A better thought will come, allowing our mind to get back to clarity and common sense. We can still be walking or driving faster, yet without the rushed angst or hurried thoughts. We are more present to what is in front of us and are certainly apt to arrive in a more relaxed state of mind. We forget that a calm, clear mind is our innate default setting.

Once we start to see state of mind for what it is, we can start to adjust. Instead of attributing difficulties to stress and pressures to circumstances, we can see them as a function of the quality of our thinking. That alone will help.

Experience it for yourself.

Don’t simply believe me. That won’t make a difference in your life. It’s like learning to ride a bike — you must experience it yourself. You might fall at first but soon learn to maintain balance.

JoAnne Hilliard is a life coach who helps clients become liberated from the limits of their personal thinking and to realize the breadth and depth of their natural talents and abilities. She works with clients locally and throughout the United States, offering individual coaching, group trainings and workshops. Contact her at joanne@joannehilliard.com or visit www.joannehilliard.com.