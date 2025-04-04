Third Spaces

A trio of private social clubs are debuting in Lexington, offering exclusive access and perks for subscribing members. Long popular in larger cities like Chicago, New York, and London, these membership-based clubs are designed to serve as a “third space” where professional adults can work, entertain, dine, and socialize.

× Expand The Melroy will feature a rooftop bar overlooking downtown Lexington.

The Melroy

One such club, The Melroy, 144 N. Broadway, is slated for a mid-April opening, according to owner Ieasha Allen.

Allen, who Lexingtonians may know from her ownership of Creaux cocktail bar, said the idea for The Melroy stems from her experiences as an “avid indulger of our community and cultural landscape” — as well as a longstanding need for more refined, community-focused spaces that blend comfort, fine dining, and diverse activities.

“It was a void that was deeply felt amongst professional adults in a college town,” she said. “Although I was aware of social clubs in larger cities, The Melroy wasn't an attempt to bring big city to Lexington. It came out of a desire to complement Lexington's deep value for community and growth towards bridging the gaps between social circles.”

Membership benefits at the 6,000-square-foot private social club include comfortable work and entertaining spaces, travel club offers, concierge services, and early access to bookings at onsite luxury condos. The social space is also scheduled to expand to include a 5,000-square-foot, open-air rooftop bar.

Focusing on artisan-quality, tapas-style food rather than full-service restaurant fare, The Melroy will offer rotating culinary selections alongside weekly happy hours and tastings, as well as live bands and other curated events. “This is a place where at any given night, you will get to indulge in something new. We never want to be stagnant in our offerings,” Allen said.

Membership is available in two formats, with the same joining fee and no minimum monthly spend requirement, but with varying monthly fees for full access and for entertainment-only membership (which offers access to the club’s facilities after 4 p.m. daily). Membership is capped at 500, and Allen said the roster is already about 60 percent filled as of mid-March.

“Once we reach our capacity, we will open the waiting list and reopen to memberships when the rooftop bar opens at a later date,” she said.

× Expand Camel Club offers multiple bars, lounges, co-working spaces, and more for its members and guests.

Camel Club

Camel Club, located at 509 E. Main St., is set to open on April 7 following a series of preview events in March.

Founder and managing partner Tyler Bromagen said the concept originated several years ago when Field Ladd approached him about selling the historic building, the longtime home of his family’s Cross Gate Art Gallery, after the gallery relocated. They decided to instead purchase the property and envisioned a membership-based social club.

Brian Babbage and William Ryan joined the ownership team in 2022, partnering with New York City-based hotel developer Hank Morris of Morris & Atlas, the developer behind The Manchester hotel and its restaurants, Granddam and Lost Palm.

Bromagen described Camel Club as a true “third place” where members can socialize, work, dine, and relax. The 14,000-square-foot facility offers various themed spaces — a hi-fi listening lounge, garden terrace, theater, and versatile event areas suitable for cocktail parties, charity fundraisers, or casual gatherings. Scheduled classes include cocktail making, oil painting, chef series, speaker events, and art exhibitions.

Members can use spaces here as a “home away from home,” Bromagen said. Full-service concierge perks also include help with access to area events like horse racing and bourbon tours.

Chef Nathan Voorhees, formerly of Coles 735 on Main and Epping's on Eastside, oversees the club’s culinary program. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner service will be offered Wednesdays through Sundays, along with a snacks and drinks menu available Mondays and Tuesdays.

Food will be offered in the main bar, dining rooms, garden/terrace, theater, and coworking spaces, complemented by an in-house sommelier-curated wine program.

Voorhees’ first chef series in April will celebrate Kentucky cuisine with a five-course dinner and beverage pairings. Other planned events include cooking demos, classes, and events spotlighting local farmers.

Camel Club is designed for 300 to 350 members for now, Bromagen said. The club offers a tiered membership structure, with increasing numbers of amenities available for each level. The Solo Camel Member tier is $2,950 initiation and $250/month, and couples can join for a $4,450 initiation and $350/month.

“Expansion beyond this level will depend on how active our membership base is, and will only occur if we feel the club can accommodate additional members without negatively impacting the quality of service we commit to providing our current members,” Bromagen said.

× Expand A rendering of The Vine's rooftop lounge.

The Vine

The Vine, a new social club coming to 106 W. Vine St., is touted as a “Social Escape Designed for You.”

Cofounders Jacquie Meriwether, Maggie Delk, and her husband, Jeremy Delk, envision a multi-purpose venue where members can dine, exercise, socialize, and be entertained. Other spaces in the building, formerly the law offices of Landrum & Shouse, are being renovated into residential condominiums.

The club will feature condo and meeting spaces, a spa, and a rooftop pool with cabanas, with additional amenities rolling out by late summer.

An onsite fine dining restaurant, The V, is expected to open in June. The restaurant will be open for members and to the public Wednesdays through Sundays, serving seafood, premium steaks, and a curated wine selection, while The Bar at the Vine Club will offer small plates, a continental breakfast, and weekend brunches.

Other activities include tasting events, themed international cuisine nights, a concierge service for VIP members for help with restaurant reservations, special wine and flower services, and more.

Membership options include two levels: Social (with an $895 initiation fee and $1,500 annual fee) and VIP (with an $895 initiation fee and $3,900 annual fee), with quarterly payment options available.

Guests, partners, and children can accompany members for meals and events.

“It’s a way for the entire family to be together,” Meriwether said.