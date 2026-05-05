Three Friends Transform Midway Fire Station into The Bruen Bunker

Three lifelong friends — one a firefighter — are opening a taphouse and golf simulator venue in Midway called The Bruen Bunker, fittingly located in the town’s former fire station at 109 E. Bruen St.

Co-owners Joseph Bunker, Alden Gatewood, and Tanner Walker have dreamed of opening this concept for years, Bunker said, and each brings a different skill set to the project. Gatewood’s background is in real estate and project management; Walker has experience in bar management; and Bunker, a Versailles firefighter whose surname happens to double as a golf term, has deep local ties.

“When the former Midway fire station became available, it felt like the perfect opportunity to build something special,” Bunker said. “As a full-time firefighter in Versailles, the building held personal meaning for me, and together we knew we could turn it into something unique for the town.”

The bar’s logo incorporates a fire department shield with golf clubs.

In addition to two state-of-the-art golf simulation bays, The Bruen Bunker will serve local craft and domestic beers, along with Guinness, across 10 taps, as well as beer cheese. Outside, a rotating lineup of food trucks will be on-site.

Guests can book tee times by the hour, and memberships with 24/7 access will be available.

“More than anything, we want The Bruen Bunker to be a place where people can gather — a home base for friends, families, and visitors from Midway and surrounding communities,” Bunker said.

In other recent Lexington-area food and beverage industry news:

Under new ownership for about a year, Fritz Farm will undergo a $14.1 million, 30,387-square-foot addition of three buildings near the Origin Hotel, according to Hendricks Commercial Properties Senior Real Estate Manager Pete McClure.

Barring weather delays or supply chain issues, McClure expects the expansion to be completed by the end of the year, with tenant interior construction to follow and a projected spring 2027 opening.

Though he could not reveal specifics as negotiations continue, “the new development will be an expansion of retail and services along with food and beverage tenants,” McClure said. “Lease negotiations are underway with several food and beverage concepts from fast casual, full-service restaurants, and specialty food and beverage concepts, as well as new market retail concepts.”

A new Mirror Twin Brewing location at 4379 Old Harrodsburg Road, along with food partner Rolling Oven, has opened.

Delish Pizza has opened in Zandale Shopping Center at 2220 Nicholasville Road, joining its Nicholasville location at 118 Blueberry Lane.

Tabla Indian Restaurant has opened at 2270 Nicholasville Road. Butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, paneer tikka, and fresh tandoor items are among the menu offerings.

Changes are underway at Poppy’s Flower Bar at 210 Old Mt. Tabor Road. Social media manager Olivia Ross said owner Shelby White launched Lexington’s first flower bar about 18 months ago as an all-ages space where guests can build their own bouquets bloom by bloom, pick up custom arrangements, or relax with a cocktail or mocktail.

Poppy’s is expanding into an adjacent space with a “connected dive bar feel” and adding a patio, Ross said. Plans also include pop-ups with local food vendors.

“It’s all about flowers, drinks, and good company at Poppy’s,” she said.

According to reports, Jaggers is seeking to open a third location in the Newtown Springs development. The Texas Roadhouse-affiliated concept, known for its burgers, has one location at 2350 Norman Lane and a second at 3029 Richmond Road.

The Sage Kitchen Studio, 248 Plaza Drive, held a grand opening in late March. According to its website, the space is designed for workshops and special events centered on charcuterie.

Bugsy’s is now open at 2049 Bryant Road in the Hamburg area, offering bowling, arcade games, miniature golf, food, and a full bar.

Hamburg Pavilion officials recently announced on social media that Old School Coffee is coming soon.