Tips and techniques for creating a professional podcast

Jennifer Longworth

As a podcast editor and owner of Bourbon Barrel Podcasting (bourbonbarrelpodcasting.com), a professional recording and editing suite here in Lexington, my job is to help clients hone their message and remove distractions in order to enhance the listening experience.

I love working with new podcasters and helping them launch a show, whether it’s a personal project or designed to help promote their business or area of expertise. As co-founder of Lexington Podcasters and a presenter at events such as Podcast Movement, Podfest, and She Podcasts Live, I’ve seen quite a few shows come to life across a variety of genres and formats.

My career in podcasting began in broadcasting, as a volunteer call-screener-turned-traffic-reporter on a small community radio station. I eventually became the production manager, a podcast producer and a co-host.

The small station was purchased by a larger group, and I became a freelance podcast editor.

Here are several tips I’ve picked up along the way to help your message come across clearly through a podcast.

Determine your topic, audience and format

Everyone has something they could talk about for hours on end. When deciding which of these things should be the focus of a podcast, you need to consider topics that you will never get tired of talking about. Brainstorm 52 show topic ideas, one for each week of the year. This will let you know if you have enough ideas to have a regular podcast of your own, or if you would be better off finding guesting opportunities on existing programs. Of course, a show doesn’t have to be weekly, but it’s a starting point.

Defining your audience will help to hone the direction of the show, as well. A show geared toward young mothers will sound much different than a podcast for mid-career professionals. Your audience is rarely “everyone.” Figure out who they are and talk specifically to them, their needs and interests. As you plan your show, consider what type of format will be most effective, as well. Will you host guests, have a co-host or fly solo?

Choose memorable, straightforward branding

When coming up with a title for your podcast, it’s best not to be too clever or obscure. Make it easy to remember and spell and also give some idea of what the show is about. Search potential names in Google and on iTunes to be sure your idea isn’t already an established podcast. You’ll also want to claim a custom URL and related social media handles. Again, searching for these items will indicate if the title is already taken.

Cover art for your podcast needs to be an exact square, sized at least 1,400 pixels by 1,400 pixels and 3,000 pixels by 3,000 pixels at the most. Remember that people will be viewing it on a small screen, so use large text for your show name and relevant artwork.

Assemble a digital audio workstation

The technological side of podcasting can be as complex or as simple as you need for it to be. You can even get started with just a smartphone and a recording app. A Samson Q2U microphone plugs directly into a computer, recorder or mixer and costs less than $100.

Audacity (audacityteam.org) is a free program that lets you record on a computer. Other options for a digital audio workstation (DAW) include programs such as Adobe Audition, Reaper and Hindenburg.

Once you record a show, it does not magically appear on Apple or Spotify. You need a media host to bridge the gap. Simply upload your MP3 files to a media host such as Libsyn, Podbean or Buzzsprout, and that media host will generate an RSS feed, which is sent to Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Monetize your podcast

One of the most frequently asked questions about podcasting is, “How do I make money?”

In the business world, a podcast can be another arrow in your marketing quiver. The podcast itself may not directly bring in any money, but it will raise your perceived authority in your field and help to make more people aware of your product or services. Many popular podcasts, such as Congressional Dish, are fully listener supported. Listeners appreciate the value they receive from the hosts, and are willing to give back.

Sleep with Me Podcast is primarily listener supported, but also receives income from sponsorships. Some podcasts, such as Welcome To Night Vale, perform live to audiences across the country, and podcasts such as WTNV also sell merchandise, books and more.

