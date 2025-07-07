Tips for Writing Pieces with Multiple Contributors

Whether you’re writing a work document with one or more people or co-authoring a book, these tips will make the process smoother:

Decide on your software. If you access a Microsoft Word document in a shared folder or email it, have others “track changes” and make comments. In a shared Google Doc file accessed by a link or via Google Drive, multiple writers can type directly into one document or “make suggestions” and leave comments. Other software programs, such as Microsoft OneDrive, also have sharing and collaboration options.

Assign who will write what. One person can do the writing and others provide feedback to tweak it, or multiple people can each write a section toward the document and all provide feedback afterwards. In some cases, separate documents go to one person who incorporates them into a single, cohesive piece.

Determine who makes final decisions on content and wording. Will you each get equal say and be able to edit, or will one person decide the final wording and content? If multiple people can revise, have one person do a final check for consistent spellings, wording, formatting, and style — or use a style guide like MLA or the Chicago Manual of Style — among other considerations.

Set deadlines. Multiple deadlines work best, such as one for all doc contributors to draft their section and one for feedback. Allow enough time for revisions and further reviews.

Decide contributor recognition (if applicable). Work documents don’t always include the name(s) of who wrote them, or may include only one contact person, such as with a funding or partnership proposal. Co-author bylines may include all or some names, or only one name, depending on the situation.

Once you begin writing your collaborative piece, you can refine your process as you learn what works best for you and your co-writers.

Jennifer Mattox is the Executive Director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning and a professional writer. The Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St., is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing and language classes, among other community programming. For more information, visit CarnegieCenterLex.org.