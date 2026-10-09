To Grow Lexington’s Music Scene, Picnic With The Pops Creates Grant Fund

× Expand LexPhil+PWP+24_0810+PC+Michaela+Bowman-29.webp Picnic With The Pops

“Lexington has a burgeoning music scene – and we are fortunate to be able to nurture this part of our city’s offerings,” said Deborah Holland Tudor, chair of Picnic with the Pops. “That also includes music education within our school systems as well.”

Lexington Philharmonic’s outdoor Picnic with the Pops show is an annual highlight event attracting enthusiastic fans who often dress to the musical theme of the show and can participate in a picnic table decorating contest. It began in 1980 and today has its own sustaining organization.

The new Community Music Fund to support music-based organizations in Fayette County is part of PWTP’s ongoing mission of improving the musical environment in Lexington. Applicants aspiring to undertake a specific music project or performance are advised to seek a minimum $5,000 and maximum of $50,000 per year. Money may not be used for operational, capital purposes or ongoing expenses.

Applications are open now and can be found on the PWP website (www.lexpops.com/pwp-community-music-fund). After review in November, the PWTP Commission will make awards and notify recipients for 2027 projects in early December 2026. Qualifications and requirements are outlined on the application.

“This is a new chapter for Picnic with the Pops,” Tudor said. “After fulfilling our mission of building an amphitheater for the community in Gatton Park, we now can support even more musical activities in Fayette County. Thanks to 47 years of loyal concertgoers and sponsors, we can give back even more going forward.”

For more information, contact Kip Cornett at 859-616-5014 or visit www.lexpops.com/pwp-community-music-fund.