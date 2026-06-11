Tourism generated $1.7 billion economic impact in Fayette County in 2025

Travel and tourism generated a $1.71 billion economic impact in Fayette County in 2025, according to a study released recently for the Kentucky Department of Tourism.

The industry generated more than $133.7 million in state and local tax revenue and employed 11,813 people in the county.

“Tourism has a significant impact on our local economy, improves our quality of life and generates tax revenues that benefit residents by helping fund basic services,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. “These strong results help our local businesses and attractions as well as serve as the gateway for people thinking about relocating to Lexington."

“VisitLEX is a proud partner with the state and the local hospitality industry. We market all the assets of our community and help people maximize and personalize their visit here. Our hospitality, a variety of amenities, and signature industries help us close the deal on attracting conventions and events. Numerous national rankings and these strong tourism results are proof that, together, we have built a recipe for success.”

Lexington accounted for 16.4% of the state’s tourism impact.

Statewide, 81.1 million travelers visited Kentucky in 2025, according to Tourism Economics, spending $10.4 billion, up $300 million from 2024. Spending included $2.7 billion on food and beverages, $2.4 billion on lodging, $2 billion on transportation, $1.9 billion on retail, and $1.4 billion on recreation and entertainment.