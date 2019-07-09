Town Branch receives major donation from William Stamps Farish Fund

The Town Branch Fund has received a $500,000 donation from the William Stamps Farish Fund toward the construction of Town Branch Park, adding a substantial boost to the more than $9 million of public and private funds that have been raised for the project so far.

“We appreciate this generous donation for Town Branch Park, which not only will provide a central gathering space for our community, but it will be the trailhead that connects 22-miles of biking/walking trails leading from downtown to our world-famous rural landscape,” said Allison Lankford, executive director of Town Branch Fund, in announcing the donation.

William Stamps Farish is the owner of Lane’s End Farm in Versailles.

“The William Stamps Farish Fund is excited to lend our support to what we think is the most important opportunity to transform downtown Lexington in many years,” Bill Farish said. “Town Branch Park will accelerate the amazing renewal that has taken place to our downtown, which has experienced dramatic change and made our city a much more desirable place to live and work. The chance to have a major park as a center piece to our community is an impossible thing to let pass.”

With the Lexington Convention Center expansion under way and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers currently conducting studies on the creek and future park site, Town Branch Fund representatives say they will soon re-engage with design and programming consultants to finalize plans for the park.