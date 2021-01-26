Town Branch Park Hits Fundraising Milestone, Hires Lead Design Firm

Representatives of Town Branch Park, a multi-use community facility proposed for downtown Lexington, announced that the project has so far raised $25.4 million dollars, which is more than 80 percent of the campaign’s initial goal. As a result, the project is moving to the final design and engineering phase.

The park has an overall goal of $31 million in private funds to create a signature downtown park on more than nine acres of land located behind Rupp Arena and the Central Bank Center, which is currently undergoing a multi-year renovation project. The park will also will function as the trailhead connecting 22-miles of paved trails leading from downtown to into Lexington’s rural landscape.

“We cannot be more excited about the community embracing the positive impact Town Branch Park will have on Lexington,” said Ann Bakhaus, chair of the Town Branch Park board of advisors. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, we have exceeded $25 million, which demonstrates the strong support for building the world-class park we promised from day one.”

Town Branch Park Executive Director Allison Lankford added: “We know that well-planned urban parks work as catalysts that spur and support private investment — both residential and commercial. During COVID-19, our parks have become even more highly valued assets — providing a sense of community, connection and recreation. As we look to safely reopen our community, Town Branch Park can play a critical role in the economic recovery.”

Each year, Town Branch Park reports to the community on significant milestones and accomplishments. In addition to reaching its fund-raising target, the Town Branch Park Board also selected a design consultant.

Following a unanimous choice of the selection committee and the full board, Boston-based Sasaki will be the lead designer, supported by a team of local firms — EHI, Strand, and CARMAN — as well as Atlanta-based Rabun. Dean Builds will serve as the local construction manager.

“Sasaki is a world-class design firm that has extensive experience working with nonprofits such as Town Branch Park, which is a crucial factor to ensuring a successful design and implementation,” Bakhaus said. “It has a long track record of creating imaginative, inclusive public spaces that stand the test of time. With its expertise and celebrated interdisciplinary approach, Sasaki is best positioned to build off of the foundational Town Branch Park master plan and concept design from SCAPE to craft a design that will serve all of Lexington.”

Sasaki has led the design of civic open spaces across the country, including award-winning projects such as Cincinnati’s Smale Riverfront Park, the Chicago Riverwalk, Boston City Hall Plaza and Moore Square in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Sasaki shares our commitment to advancing an engaged and inclusive process,” Lankford said. “We are confident that Sasaki is the best choice to take the community’s vision and turn it into reality with input from the community and a talented team of local experts.

Dean Builds, a commercial and industrial construction company licensed in seven states, has expertise locally working with a variety of businesses, schools and universities. Dean Builds will work alongside Sasaki during the design phase to evaluate costs and budget and will subsequently oversee construction.

Design work will begin immediately. There will also be several additional opportunities for continued community input throughout the process, including a community engagement session with representatives from Sasaki held by early spring.