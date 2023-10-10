Two FAST electric vehicle charging stations, coming right up!

SPONSORED CONTENT

LG&E and KU lock-in partnerships for two new high-speed EV charging locations

Charging an electric vehicle in Kentucky is getting increasingly faster and easier thanks to Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company. The utilities recently announced they’ve locked-in partnerships for their first two “fast” EV charging station locations.

The utilities’ new fast chargers will be located at the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission in Russell Springs, Kentucky and the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. With Lake Cumberland boasting four million recreational visitors a year and the title of Houseboat Capital of the World; Norton’s facility attracting nearly 100 concerts, meetings, community events and other sporting events annually; and the venues being easily accessible from nearby Interstates 64, 264, U.S. Route 127 and Cumberland Parkway, respectively, the charging locations are expected to fill gaps and offer more peace of mind for plenty of EV motorists.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding the network of publicly available charging stations for EV drivers who live in or travel through Kentucky, and to offer them the fastest type of charging currently available,” said LG&E and KU Vice President of Customer Services Eileen Saunders. “We’re in an exciting time for advancing these efforts and empowering customers and residents with the information and resources to assist them as they consider making the switch to an EV. As the largest energy provider in Kentucky, we take that seriously and are committed to doing our part.”

“We are always looking for ways to better serve the visitors who come to events and other activities at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center,” Marcus McAlpin, Assistant General Manager for ASM Global, which manages the venue. “Our fans and athletes visit the facility from cities across the United States and this partnership with LG&E and KU to provide EV charging stations gives our visitors greater peace of mind. With the easy access from multiple major roadways, we also think this will fill a need for those passing through the area and will help us contribute to our greater goal of contributing to a more sustainable future.”

"Russell County's new EV Fast Charging stations will be a game-changer for our tourism industry,” said Danielle Wilson, tourism director of the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission. “With these cutting-edge facilities in place, millions of visitors can now explore our beautiful county while effortlessly recharging their electric vehicles. This investment not only fuels eco-friendly travel but also ignites economic growth, making Russell County an even more attractive and accessible destination for all."

The utilities’ existing network of 20 publicly-available EV charging stations are made up entirely of Level 2 chargers, which sit in the middle of the pack when it comes to the pace of providing a full charge, which is about 2 to 12 hours. LG&E and KU’s new 350-kilowatt DC fast chargers, which are referred to as Level 3 chargers, can provide a full charge within about 15 to 90 minutes.

The newest charging stations are part of utilities’ commitment, approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission in 2021, to add fast EV charging to as many as eight locations across their service territories to increase accessibility, reduce range anxiety and support the growing number of EV motorists in and traveling through Kentucky. Global e-mobility company Enel X Way won the utilities’ competitive bidding process and was awarded the contract for partnering to install the stations.

The fast chargers are expected to be installed within the next several months. In the meantime, for those considering electrifying their drive, LG&E and KU have programs, resources and information available. In addition to their publicly available charging stations, the utilities offer businesses the opportunity to install charging stations at their locations, have an auto section of the LG&E and KU Marketplace web tool that allows those shopping for EVs or any vehicle to compare and save, and include plenty of EV charging and related information on the company website. To check it out, visit lge-ku.com/ev.

