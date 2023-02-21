Two local chefs nominated for James Beard Awards

Sam Fore, the owner of Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, and chef Isaiah Screetch, of SPARK Community Cafe in Versailles, have been named semifinalists in the Best Chef, Southeast Category for the prestigious James Beard awards. Winners will be announced in June.

Sam Fore

Fore has other news to share, as she plans to take her restaurant from pop-up status to a brick-and-mortar establishment off Nicholasville Road by August this year.

“We plan to open a counter-service restaurant with outdoor seating available, no dine-in service, focusing on take-away-style food for our customers,” she said via email. “The concept will transition from Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites to Tuk Tuk Snack Shop. It’s a small storefront, but there will be some exciting things happening in the space with guest chefs, collaborations and more from my culinary journeys across the country over the past few years.”

Of the award nomination, Fore says she was truly honored and surprised.

Isaiah Screetch

“I realized I’d been cooking in a lot of spots last year, but to be in contention for such a prestigious award definitely left me both shocked and reminiscing about how much this little business out of a tent has grown,” she said.

After more than 27 years in business, Art Howard is ready to sell his seafood restaurant, The Ketch Seafood Grill, and is hoping someone will step forward to buy the business and keep it going.

His landlord is looking to sell the property, located at 2012 Regency Road, and Howard, 74, said he’s been in the restaurant business a long time and is ready to retire. He said reasonable offers would be considered, with some financing options available.

“We’d be glad if somebody wants to buy the business and the property,” he said.

Rumors swirled late last year that the restaurant may close after its real estate listing was posted. But Howard intends to keep it open until it’s sold, as the busy season is typically Valentine’s Day to Labor Day.

He said the restaurant’s best asset is its dedicated sta., including a head cook who’s been there 16 years and other long-timers. And it stays busy enough that there’s no reason to close awaiting a sale.

If the restaurant doesn’t sell soon, “I think I’ll be here, especially maybe through the summer,” Howard said.

In other food and beverage news:

Thea’s Bass & Biddy Kitchen (biddy being a term for a small chicken) has set up shop at Julietta Market, owner and founder Thea Mason said. The establishment offers catering, with food pickup or drop-o., for event sizes ranging from 25 to 350 people. Dinner is served Thursday through Saturday, with Sunday hours varying. Entrees include pasta, chicken, fish and fries, and specials.

Mason, a Detroit native and Kentucky State University alum who learned to cook from her grandmother and aunt, started the venture in 2018 under a tent at a fair and has grown from there.

“I always enjoyed cooking,” she said. “Cooking is almost therapeutic. I love how it brings people together and how it makes people feel when they taste good food.”

Her nephew Charles Kyles is on board to do much of the cooking, putting his flavorful spins on her recipes.

After a January soft opening, a grand opening will be held in late May or early June, she said. She’s also looking to acquire a food trailer to make her services more mobile.

The business’ tagline pays tribute to Mason’s Detroit roots: “A lot of bass, a lot of biddy, straight from the Motor City!”

La Chula Modern Mexican has opened at 304 S. Limestone, in the former location of El Cid. The menu includes starters, drinks like mojitos and margaritas, and entrees including burritos, quesadillas and tacos, along with salads, soup and desserts.

Craft Tap and Grill has opened at 503 S. Upper. The eatery features pizzas, burgers, a variety of starters and a Sunday brunch.

Par 6 Social will open Feb. 27 at 3565 Nicholasville Road, near the Cheesecake Factory and the entrance of Fayette Mall. Par 6 Social offers simulation bays to play golf, zombie dodgeball, hockey and other games along with a full food and drink menu.

The Twisted Cork announced that it will move from 3344 Partner Place to a new location at 145 Burt Road, reopening in the new space in early March.

Southern Deli & Tavern announced it would close its 207 S. Limestone location.

“We opened our doors only a few months before the pandemic started, and the current economic climate hasn’t been redeeming to our industry,” the announcement read. “It is with these conditions that we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently. Thank you for supporting us for over three years through tough times.”