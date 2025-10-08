UK Beam Institute Tests Hydrogen Energy in Bourbon Distilling

× Expand Matt Barton | UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture

The University of Kentucky James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits (JBBI) has completed a key phase in a project demonstrating hydrogen as a potential domestic energy source for the distilled spirits industry.

The initiative, titled "Kentucky Distilled Spirits Industrial Decarbonization and Sustainability," launched in November 2024 and is funded by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC). Led by JBBI Director Seth DeBolt, the research team evaluated the distillation process using a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to fuel the boilers that generate steam for production.

DeBolt collaborated with researchers from UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER), a leader in energy innovation. “We are pleased with the early results from this research collaboration,” said Rodney Andrews, CAER director. “Co-firing natural gas and hydrogen in bourbon production is a novel concept, and we are thrilled to see some promising data coming from the project. We look forward to seeing what happens next.”

Over three months, DeBolt and JBBI Head Distiller Glenna Joyce-Welsko monitored the production process, ultimately filling 20 barrels — 10 using the hydrogen-natural gas blend and 10 using only natural gas. The barrels are now aging in the Independent Stave Company Boswell Family Barrel Warehouse, where they will mature over the next four years.

“Hydrogen as a form of energy in the U.S. could be great for distilleries and the applied food industry,” DeBolt said. “Kenya Stump, executive director at the EEC Office of Energy Policy, thought to connect the two in a large-scale demonstration. Our distillery at the institute provides the unique capability to conduct this test while tracking key information on production quality and safety.”

The project also highlighted the safety and compliance protocols required when introducing new energy sources into production. Early data suggests that hydrogen use did not negatively affect the spirit’s quality, a finding that will be confirmed once the whiskey has aged and can be evaluated for flavor.

“Today’s news is another great step for Team Kentucky’s ‘all-of-the-above’ energy strategy, which aims to unleash our economy while meeting the energy needs of tomorrow,” said EEC Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “We’re excited to partner with UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research and the Beam Institute to boost the use of hydrogen energy and support Kentucky’s signature industry in achieving its energy goals. The successful blending of hydrogen in the distilling process is a great example of innovation and teamwork in action.”

If hydrogen proves to be a viable energy source for distilleries without altering product quality, researchers say the project could position Kentucky at the forefront of industrial decarbonization in the spirits sector.