UK Engineering Adding $40M ‘Makerspace’ to Boost Collaboration, Innovation

× Expand A $40 million, three-story, 30,000-square-foot “makerspace” with tools ranging from 3D printers, laser cutters and CNC machines to soldering irons and sewing machines will allow UK engineering students, faculty and staff to physically understand processes and try out innovative ideas. Rendering furnished

A $40 million project will allow engineering students to build and test their ideas and room to design. The Board of Trustees recently approved the construction phase at the University of Kentucky.

Replacing the Engineering Annex, the new “makerspace” building for the Stanley and Karen Pigman College of Engineering will be 30,000 square feet. The three-story facility will connect to the Ralph G. Anderson Building and serve as the main space for student projects, organizations, manufacturing and prototyping.

Renovations to the Anderson Building’s first floor will be included to accommodate the college’s large student competition teams. Programs include the UK Solar Car Team, which designs and builds solar powered vehicles, Chem-E-Car, which creates chemically powered vehicles for competition, and Formula Kentucky, which develops Formula SAE race cars.

“Some of the most meaningful learning happens when students put their ideas into practice. Hands on design and build experiences are essential to preparing the next generation of engineers,” said Mike Renfro, the college’s interim dean.

The expansion is intended to support the programs’ growth and strengthen connections between classroom instruction and industry practice. Participants in these teams gain experience in design, manufacturing, project management, teamwork, and testing.

According to Renfro, the facility aims to expand access to advanced manufacturing tools and technologies while providing collaborative spaces for students across engineering disciplines to tackle complex projects.

The Engineering Annex site was designated for the building following the trustees’ approval in 2025. The “makerspace” is envisioned by university leaders as a center for student engagement and practical engineering education.