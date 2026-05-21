UK Infrastructure Project to Support Hospital Growth

× Expand KFI & Walsh Turner The estimated $580 million infrastructure project includes a new central utility plant (rendering above), a connected distribution system and upgrades to existing equipment to provide heating and cooling for the growing campus.

UK HealthCare announced it is moving forward with a $580 million utilities infrastructure project designed to support the future expansion of the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and other major campus facilities.

The university recently received approval from the Kentucky Legislature’s Capital Projects and Bonds Oversight Committee for the Utilities Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership project, which includes construction of a new central utility plant, expanded distribution systems, and upgrades to existing heating and cooling infrastructure.

University officials said the project is necessary to address growing demand at Chandler Hospital, where patient capacity limits currently force thousands of patients to be turned away annually.

“To serve the people across our Commonwealth, we must continue to grow,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “The expansion of Chandler Hospital is essential to meeting the healthcare needs of our state. This project ensures we have the infrastructure in place to make that growth possible and to keep advancing Kentucky.”

The infrastructure upgrades will also support several other major campus projects, including the UK Markey Cancer Center, the Advanced Ambulatory Building, and the Michael D. Rankin MD Health Education Building.

“This is foundational work that often happens behind the scenes,” said Eric Monday, executive vice president for finance and administration and co-executive vice president for health affairs. “But it is critical to everything we do. Without it, we cannot expand Chandler Hospital or support the growth in care, education and research that serves communities across Kentucky.”

UK selected Kentucky Infrastructure Partners following a competitive process to design, build and operate the utility systems. Planned improvements include modernization of chilled water systems, additional utility piping and backup generators for Chandler Hospital.

“This partnership helps us move faster and more effectively on a project of this scale,” said Craig Collins. “It allows us to focus on our mission of advancing Kentucky while building the right partnerships to ensure these systems perform for decades to come — for the future of healthcare in Kentucky.”

Construction will occur in phases, with initial distribution piping work expected to begin as early as mid-June along University Drive between Cooper and Complex drives. Additional parking and traffic impacts near University Drive Garage are expected beginning in mid-July, according to university officials.