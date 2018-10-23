UK MBA Graduates Will Share their Experiences at Gatton Panel Discussion

Alumni of the University of Kentucky's MBA program will share their experiences as former graduate students and current business professionals in a panel discussion at UK's Gatton College of Business and Economics at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24.

The panel will include Chris Collins, assistant trade marketing manager at Valvoline World Headquarters; Vishnu Jayamohan, senior program manager at Nissan North America; Lee Goatley, technical proposal lead at Catalent Pharma Solutions; and Crisann McCloy, senior financial and business analyst at UK.

Their talk is sponsored by the Gatton College's One Year MBA program, as part of the program's open house event, which is open to all students and majors, and young professionals and recent graduates in Central Kentucky.

Collins, who earned both his MBA and his bachelor's degree in Spanish from UK, started at Valvoline as a Project Connect intern in 2013. He has since advanced into several leadership roles including replenishment planner, international forecast analyst and his current position as assistant trade marketing manager.

Jayamohan, who earned his MBA and mechanical engineering degrees at UK, has been with Nissan North America since 2011 and is currently the senior program manager. Jayamohan's responsibilities include managing the midsize sedan and crossover portfolio in North America, with revenues of more than $10 billion annually. In addition, he oversees special projects in close coordination with global planning, research and development, economic control and regional counterparts.

Goatley, who majored in Spanish and biology at Westminster College before graduating from UK's MBA program in 2013, joined Catalent Pharma Solutions in 2018 as a technical proposal lead.

McCloy was recently hired as senior financial and business analyst at UK. Before pursuing the UK MBA, McCloy spent several years in human resources and supervisory training roles. She received her bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship from Thomas Edison State University in 2015.

Seating for the professional panel event is limited. To register, go online to www.gatton.uky.edu/MBA-RSVP.

The One Year MBA Open House at the University of Kentucky provides the opportunity for community members to find out more about Gatton’s One Year MBA and Dual Degree programs. For more information, visit http://gatton.uky.edu/mba.