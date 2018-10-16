United to add nonstop service from Blue Grass Airport to Washington Dulles

United Airlines has announced plans to add non-stop service between Blue Grass Airport (LEX) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The new service, which will include two daily flights, will begin on February 14 and will replace United’s current service to Newark, New Jersey, which will end on February 13.

“United’s new service between Lexington and Washington Dulles will be a tremendous addition to the airport’s route map,” said Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport, in a release announcing the new nonstop service. “In addition to United’s existing Lexington service to Chicago and Houston, Washington Dulles will provide United passengers with another non-stop service to the Washington, D.C. area and a connecting hub when traveling to the Northeast, as well as to international gateways. We are delighted to see United expand its service from Lexington.”

The new flights between Lexington and Washington Dulles will be flown on a 50-seat aircraft and are available for immediate booking immediately through United's website. The schedule, which is subject to change, will include daily departures from Lexington at 10:25 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., arriving at Washington Dulles at 11:50 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. respectively. Planned flights from Washington Dulles leaving at 8:20 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. every day will be scheduled to arrive in Lexington at 9:55 a.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Blue Grass Airport is served by four major airlines and serves more than 1.3 million passengers annually. For more information, check the airport's website at www.bluegrassairport.com.