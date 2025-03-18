University of Kentucky Beam Institute launches Kentucky Wildcask Bourbon

× Expand The Beam Institute's inaugural Commercialization of Distilled Spirits course students pose for a group photo with honorary professor Herb Heneman in JBBI's on-site barrel house.

The University of Kentucky’s James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits (JBBI), home to the world’s largest teaching distillery, will release its first bourbon in April.

Kentucky Wildcask Bourbon is the inaugural distilled spirit from JBBI, developed as a class project for the newly created Commercialization of Distilled Spirits course, led by honorary professor and industry veteran Herb Heneman.

Wildcask Bourbon is a blend of three Kentucky Straight Bourbons. The base is an 8-year-old high-rye bourbon donated by Freddie Noe, eighth-generation Beam Master Distiller at the Fred B. Noe Distillery. This is complemented by a 5-year-old wheated bourbon and a 4.5-year-old wheated bourbon, both from Heneman’s private stock of Bardstown Bourbon Company liquid. The 2025 release will be bottled at 100 proof, with approximately 2,500 bottles available at a retail price of $55.

Wildcask Bourbon will be sold on-site at the University of Kentucky through JBBI, with a campus launch event to mark the release—details to be announced. A limited number of Kentucky retailers will also carry the bourbon starting in April.

JBBI offers a Distillation, Wine, and Brewing Certificate program focused on the production of alcoholic beverages. The hands-on curriculum covers distilled spirits, winemaking, and brewing science, with extensive research opportunities. Heneman’s course also teaches students how to monetize their craft.

“JBBI does a terrific job teaching students the craft behind making bourbon, but learning how to make money from it was a critical piece of the equation that was missing,” Heneman said. “The Commercialization of Distilled Spirits class was designed to fill this gap. And what better way to learn than by doing?”

Proceeds from the bourbon’s sales will support scholarships, research, and programming for the Institute, with an expected revenue of over $100,000.

Students in the course successfully launched the brand from start to finish, developing the concept, designing labels, securing legal approvals, coordinating with the bourbon supply chain, marketing, and selling the product.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to be part of the inaugural course and create our own bourbon. It will be satisfying to actually bring Kentucky Wildcask Bourbon to shelves,” said student Paulatai Sevelo. “Definitely the coolest class project I’ve ever been a part of.”