University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union to Match Hurricane Relief Donations

In support of the relief effort in coastal areas following Hurricane Florence, University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union has teamed up with the American Red Cross to help raise money for those affected by the storm.

UKFCU President/CEO David Kennedy has announced they will match donations dollar for dollar, up to a maximum donation of $50,000.

If you’re interested in joining UKFCU in providing some much-needed help, please visit this link www.redcross.org. There is a minimum donation of $10 online, but donations can also be mailed in or made over the phone. All donations are tax deductible.