W. Terry McBrayer, founder of McBrayer law firm, passes away

W. Terry McBrayer

W. Terry McBrayer, founder of McBrayer law firm, passed away early Sunday morning, October 11, in Lexington after an extended battle with cancer, the firm announced. He was 83. McBrayer is survived by his children, Sarah McBrayer Savarie and John Lawton McBrayer, his sister, Judy McBrayer Campbell, and his five grandchildren, Alex McBrayer, Mina McBrayer, Odin McBrayer, Beatrice Savarie, and Lucy Savarie.

McBrayer founded the law firm in 1963 in Greenup, Kentucky, as a small practice with offices in a single room he rented above a grocery store. In 1966, McBrayer was elected to his first term in the Kentucky House of Representatives, eventually serving as House Speaker Pro Tempore and Majority Floor Leader, which began a lifetime of political involvement that has left an indelible mark on the Commonwealth.

Today, the firm that bears his name employs more than 50 attorneys, with offices in Lexington and Louisville, as well as a government affairs office, MML&K Government Solutions, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Information on arrangements is forthcoming.