Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux: A New Game Plan

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and KSBar are partnering to create a sports-dining destination

× Expand Matt Jones, founder of Kentucky Sports Radio, co-owner of KSBar and soon-to-be co-owner of Walk-On’s. Photo furnished

Owners of a new sports bar coming to South Broadway are betting that Lexington’s appetite for University of Kentucky sports, Louisiana-inspired food, and live events can support a unique restaurant partnership.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is expected to open just in time for football season at 1030 S. Broadway, the former home of Tilted Kilt. But the project is more than just a new restaurant. Walk-On’s is partnering with neighboring KSBar and Grille to create a game-day destination near the University of Kentucky campus.

Walk-On’s, founded in Baton Rouge in 2003 by LSU basketball walk-ons Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, has grown to more than 80 locations. The brand counts former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, former NFL players Dak Prescott and Derrick Brooks, and Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney among its partners.

Under the arrangement, Walk-On’s will operate as the full-service restaurant, while the KSBar space will operate as an event venue that also serves Walk-On’s food on UK game days, Kentucky Sports Radio broadcasts, and other special events.

× Expand Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux features a scratch-made menu that includes an ahi tuna salad pictured above. Photo furnished

Kentucky Sports Radio Founder, KSBar Co-owner and Lexington’s soon-to-be Walk-On’s co-Owner Matt Jones said he was ready to leave the day-to-day decisions of operating a sports bar like KSBar to the career professionals who have the staffing, menu and other facets down to a science.

Business partner Jamie Daniel will run the day-to-day operations, while Jones can continue focusing on KSR along with marketing the new venture.

Daniel, a former owner of Tilted Kilt, which closed in May after seven years in operation, also helped launch and create the original menu for KSBar. He’s involved with the new concept as food and beverage lead and co-owner of Daniel Hospitality, along with his father and brother.

Daniel first became interested in Walk-On’s after visiting one of its restaurants during a 2012 trip to New Orleans.

“It was a great place,” he said. “It was close to the Superdome, and we had a great time down there, and I’ve been following them ever since.”

Daniel said menu items such as redfish, shrimp, jambalaya, and étouffée — prepared from scratch in Walk-On’s kitchens — were among the reasons he believed the concept would resonate in Lexington.

“It’s one of my favorite types of food,” Daniel said. “I love to fish. I love the coast. I think a lot of people in the Lexington area also like to visit the Gulf area.”

This will be the first Kentucky location for Walk-On’s. The closest existing restaurants are currently in Clarksville, Indiana, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

× Expand Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux's popular chicken, bacon and avocado sandwich. Photo furnished

A few years ago, Daniel contacted Walk-On’s CEO Brandon Landry about bringing the concept closer to home. That conversation eventually led to the Lexington franchise and the partnership with Jones and KSBar. Daniel is also working with country music artist Cole Swindell on a future Walk-On’s location in Nashville.

Rather than replacing KSBar with a new concept, the two brands will operate side by side. Walk-On’s will handle day-to-day restaurant operations, while KSBar will continue to serve as a gathering place for Kentucky fans during games, broadcasts, and other special events.

Jones said KSBar was actually modeled after the Walk-On’s concept after he, too, was impressed during a visit in 2012 following the Cats to New Orleans.

“The idea of kind of a team-themed bar came to me, so when they approached us about this and being able to keep the branding and the game day experience that I think KSBar was always really good with,” this collaboration seemed a perfect fit, he said.

“Walk-On’s does it better than anybody in the country,” he said.