Ways to make your business more energy efficient

Noel Osborn

Since 2016, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government’s (LFUCG) green business certification program, Green Check, has certified more than 30 businesses and organizations, as well as provided countless others with the resources they need to become more sustainable.

The Green Check program is free and open to Fayette County businesses and organizations of all types and sizes. The program applies to a wide range of sectors, including but not limited to retail, restaurants, groceries and markets, manufacturing and industry, and nonprofit organizations. The only requirements are a willingness to assess your current green e.orts, identify new strategies and implement initiatives to increase your sustainability.

Green Check members also enjoy benefits that include promotion from LFUCG, access to a network of other sustainable businesses in the community and continued resources after certification.

The foundation of the Green Check program is a robust, five-page scorecard that covers a wide range of sustainability topics. The largest section relates to energy efficiency. This winter season, local businesses and even individuals working from home can greatly benefit from some of the energy initiatives that Green Check features.

Change the lightbulbs. Switching out incandescent lightbulbs for compact florescent lamps (CFLs) or light emitting diodes (LEDs) requires a small investment, but the long-term savings will be noticeable. According to lightbulb manufacturer ViriBright, a standard 60-watt incandescent lightbulb would cost about $90 in energy consumption at current rates over the course of 10 years. In the same amount of time, an LED bulb would only cost $18 in energy consumption. Many Green Check businesses upgrade their incandescent lights or CFLs to LEDs as each old bulb goes out. This is a great, cost effective way to invest in making your lighting efficient.

Daylight work spaces wherever possible. Utilize natural light in your workspace whenever possible. Not only does this cut down on energy use, but many people prefer to work in natural light as opposed to harsh, artificial light.

Install power strips for computers and other equipment. Power strips make it easier for employees to power down their devices at the end of the day with one flip of a switch. More importantly, power strips prevent phantom energy/vampire currents from pulling energy through devices that are off but still plugged into an outlet. According to Duke Energy, phantom energy accounts for 20 percent of your energy bill, and it mostly comes from phone chargers, computer cords and coffee pots.

Establish a power-down policy. Many businesses already power-down lights and electronics during non-occupied hours. However, adopting an official policy reinforces the behavior that is already present and underlines the importance of the behavior from management. An established policy also ensures new employees are made aware of all lights and electronics that need to be powered down should they be the last person to leave the office. Conduct an energy audit or assessment. Energy audit assessments do not require professional implementation, as kits are available for free public checkout through the Lexington Public Library and Bluegrass Greensource. These kits include several gadgets that assist businesses in measuring light intensity, device energy pull and thermal insulation. Green Check businesses use this activity as a way to gauge progress in their energy efficiency efforts.

If your business or organization is interested in increasing its sustainability efforts, please visit LexingtonKY.gov/GreenCheck or contact Outreach Specialist Noel Osborn at GreenCheck@lexingtonky.gov.