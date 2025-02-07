Where to Try Dubai Chocolate

Social media influencers have helped introduce many food trends, some of which have had their season—here’s looking at you, freeze-dried candy, hot cocoa bombs, and pizza toast.

Sensing a sweet opportunity, some local candy makers are capitalizing on another must-try trend that seems to have more staying power—Dubai chocolate.

Expand Al Taj Mediterranean Bakery and Sweets

Rami Wadee, owner and chef at Al Taj Mediterranean Bakery and Sweets in Lexington, described the confection for the uninitiated.

“Dubai chocolate is known for its rich flavors and beautifully crafted presentation,” he said. “It is a chocolate bar with pistachio paste filling and crunchy knafeh.”

Knafeh, also known as kunafa, is a Middle Eastern dessert featuring thin strands of crispy phyllo dough. As TikTok- and Instagram-worthy treats, these sweets are often as beautiful as they are delicious.

The chocolates resemble miniature bundt cakes, with intricately molded tops and centers filled with colorful, edible glitter or other festive touches.

Sharline Sawalha, owner and managing partner of Chocomania, says the novelty and multi-sensory appeal of Dubai chocolate is part of its allure. Chocomania makes Dubai chocolate at its flagship location in Georgetown and will also carry it at another location set to open in February at Fayette Mall.

“It’s not just chocolate—it’s a whole experience,” Sawalha said. “Imagine rich, velvety chocolate paired with flavors like pistachio, rose, or bourbon. Each piece is often beautifully handcrafted—almost too pretty to eat—but once you do, the flavors melt together in the most luxurious way. It’s the kind of treat that feels special, like a little escape in every bite.”

Expand Chocomania

Sawalha said British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sara Hamouda is credited with inventing the chocolate in 2021 as a side business during her pregnancy, crafting a variety of flavors like baklava, tahini, and peanut butter with caramel.

“We started making Dubai chocolate in July 2024, inspired by its growing popularity on social media platforms,” Sawalha said. “Beyond the buzz, it felt like a natural step for us, as all of us owners of Chocomania share a Middle Eastern heritage. Incorporating those rich flavors and traditions into our chocolate-making journey just felt right.”

Wadee said he also learned about Dubai chocolate from TikTok and the internet, where he discovered that the candy had become popular in the Middle East and was spreading worldwide. Sensing an opportunity, he embraced the trend, which quickly became a bakery staple.

“From the first day we started making Dubai chocolate and posted it on our Facebook and Instagram pages, customers started coming to our bakery and trying it,” he said.

Wadee explained that, like other Arabic sweets, making Dubai chocolate professionally requires effort and high-quality ingredients. His bakery uses homemade pistachio cream from natural pistachios rather than artificial flavorings and colors. The dough is made with natural ghee rather than butter for enhanced taste and quality.

Sawalha agrees that selecting top-tier ingredients is essential for creating the most satisfying Dubai chocolate.

“Any Dubai chocolate stands out because of its balance and high quality,” she said. “It’s not just about fancy flavors—it’s about using the best ingredients, like premium chocolate and authentic spices or nuts, and making sure those flavors work harmoniously.”

While many viral trends fade quickly as new ones emerge, Wadee believes Dubai chocolate will keep customers coming back for more.

“I think Dubai chocolate will be a lasting favorite for customers,” he said.

If sales at Chocomania are any indication, Dubai chocolates will continue to delight, with varieties to suit every taste.

“On busy days, especially after someone mentions us online, we can sell out of Dubai chocolate, dark bourbon caramels, and bourbon balls faster than we ever imagined,” Sawalha said. “There’s definitely a challenge in keeping up with demand, but it’s a good problem to have. It keeps us on our toes and inspires us to keep on creating.”