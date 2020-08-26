Whiskey Business

After enjoying decades of domestic and international growth, Kentucky whiskey makers find themselves sipping a bittersweet cocktail of sales increases at home and declines in overseas markets.

Production of bourbon, rye and other whiskeys at Kentucky distilleries remains at record-breaking pace as brands invest millions of dollars into expansion of distillery infrastructure and tourism attractions. Even as the COVID-19 crisis drags on the overall United States economy, spirits sales stateside continue growing despite steep falloffs in sales suffered at the nation’s restaurants and bars, which are closed or operating at reduced capacity.

× Expand Annual sales of Kentucky-made whiskey exported to the European Union have dropped from a peak of $240 million to $170 million in 2019, following retaliatory tariffs on American-made whiskey.

Decreases in international sales of American whiskey, however, remain troubling. Between 1997 and 2018, American spirits penetration into European markets increased steadily and profitably, growing from $143 million in annual sales to about $750 million. But when the U.S. enacted trade tariffs in 2018 against the Brussels-based European Union for its member countries’ subsidies of steel and aircraft manufacturers, the E.U. retaliated with a 25 percent tariff of its own. Those import taxes on a host of U.S. products, including American whiskeys, immediately slowed sales to the region as consumers declined to purchase those now-pricier potables.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), U.S. spirits exports to the E.U. could have eclipsed the $1 billion mark in in 2019 had the E.U. not created its own tariffs on American products. As a result, U.S. spirits sales to the E.U. (which are made up mostly of whiskeys such as bourbon and rye) slid to $514 million by 2019’s end. And based on projected lost growth and real declines in 2020 sales, DISCUS estimates an ongoing loss of $337 million.

At their peak, annual sales of whiskey exported from Kentucky to the E.U. was $230 million, said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers Association (KDA). By the end of 2019, sales had slumped closer to $170 million.

“That’s pretty far behind when you’ve been averaging double digit growth over the last decade,” Gregory said. “The E.U., which has been our top export market — about half of what we export from Kentucky — was where we were averaging almost 30 percent growth annually. … Now that’s down 30 to 40 points, which is a big hit.”

Still at James E. Pepper Distillery

Like every Kentucky distillery, Gregory hoped the 2018 tariff tiff would end quickly. But the U.S. and the E.U. have only stiffened their resolve to maintain their positions. U.S. spirits producers worried the E.U. would vote to double the tariff from 25 percent to 50 percent in early August. But on Aug. 12, the tariff remained at 25 percent with the E.U. hinting it could double or quadruple it next spring.

While the news generated cautious optimism among U.S. distillers, according to Rob Merrin, vice president of international trade at DISCUS, it was small consolation given ongoing pressure on global sales.

“We view the choice to keep the status quo in a positive light [by] hoping it’ll create some positive momentum that brings the U.S. and the E.U. back to the bargaining table,” Merrin said. “We’ve been working in close conjunction with several beverage alcohol producing groups to urge the U.S. to negotiate with the E.U. to simultaneously remove these tariffs.”

Allies of U.S. spirits makers, Merrin said, include SpiritsEurope, the Scotch Whiskey Association and others whose constituents are suffering similar sales declines caused by retaliatory tariffs levied on their products. According to DISCUS data, since the 2018 beverage trade war began, U.S. imports of Scotch whisky have declined 33 percent to $723 million from a peak of $1 billion. U.S. imports of liqueurs and cordials from Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom were off 23 percent ($372 million to $288 million) for the same period. At the same time, U.S. imports of certain wines from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. declined nearly 44 percent ($587 million from $1.04 billion).

“These tariffs are exacerbating the incredible burden hospitality businesses are experiencing with the widespread closures of bars and restaurants due to COVID-19."

Not only are groups like DISCUS and the KDA predicting thousands of distilling industry jobs could be lost in the wake of declining sales to the E.U., both bodies believe U.S. tariffs on E.U. imports will also trigger declines in employment. A July press release issued by 17 U.S., E.U. and U.K. spirits, beer and wine trade associations showed those industries’ frustration over becoming collateral damage in a trade war that is ultimately about steel and aircraft subsidies.

“Beverage alcohol sectors on both sides of the Atlantic have suffered enough,” the group release read. “These tariffs are exacerbating the incredible burden hospitality businesses are experiencing with the widespread closures of bars and restaurants due to COVID-19. The U.S. and E.U. need to seek measures to bolster hospitality jobs, not saddle businesses with unnecessary tariffs.”

× Expand The tariffs have cut sales of Lexington-based James E. Pepper Distillery’s whiskey to the European Union by half.

While losses at the U.S.’s largest distillers represent the bulk of total sales declines, smaller players such as James E. Pepper Distillery in Lexington are seeing the dividends of hard work to penetrate E.U. markets evaporate under the tariff pressures. Pepper owner Amir Peay said it’s possible that wellestablished distribution channels for his brand’s rye whiskeys could be lost for good if the trade war doesn’t end soon.

“That whiskey makers on both sides of the Atlantic have been dragged into an industrial war over steel and jets is the stupidest thing ever,” said Peay. After surveying European markets firsthand several years ago, he saw an opportunity to introduce Europeans to American rye whiskey. Sales took off and accounted for 10 percent of Pepper’s revenues. Since the trade war began, though, Pepper’s E.U. sales are off 50 percent. “This is all political posturing that hurts consumers, and its serious damage to companies like might that may not be easily undone.”