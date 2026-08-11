Who's Who for August 2026

NEW HIRES & PROMOTIONS

The Lexington Philharmonic announced the renewal of Music Director & Conductor Mélisse Brunet’s contract. This renewal extends Brunet’s leadership through the 2030–2031 season and carries the orchestra into its 65th season and beyond.

Morgan Blanton, DO, has been named vice president and chief medical officer at Baptist Health Richmond. Dr. Blanton originally joined the hospital in 2019 as a hospitalist and has served as the medical director since 2022.

The American Health Law Association has appointed Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Elizabeth “Betsy” Johnson to serve as vice chair of its Post-Acute Long Term Services Practice Group. Johnson will serve a three-year term.

The University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has named Dennis W. Hancock executive director of the UK Research and Education Center and the Grain and Forage Center of Excellence in Princeton, Ky. Hancock will provide managerial and strategic leadership for the 1,600-acre research and education center.

City National Bank recently promoted Missy Singer and Rodes Smith to assistant vice president.

Central Bank announced the promotion of Becky Mullins to senior vice president, special assets and loan workout manager, and Sherry Marcum to deposit services supervisor, officer.

Lexington CPA Olivia N. Davis has been elected as the public director of the National Council of Architectural Boards. The organization facilitates licensure and credentialing for architects in the United States.

Saint Joseph Health announced that Emma Black, PA-C, has joined Saint Joseph Medical Group – Family Medicine; David Hamilton, MD, has joined Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics; and Todd Horn, MD, has joined Saint Joseph Medical Group – Gastroenterology, all offices in Lexington.

Mike Oudeh has joined Traditional Bank as part of its commercial lending team at the Palumbo Banking Center in Lexington.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board announced the appointment of Tonya Jackson as new chair.

The board also appointed Clay Angelucci as vice chair. Marc Mathews will continue to serve as treasurer, and Shirie Hawkins will continue to serve as secretary. Additional Board members include Todd Ziegler, Tony Bonner, Angela Coleman, Bangaly “Sav” Savané, Dave Sevigny and Mary-Alicha Weldon.

McBrayer announced that member Mitchel Denham has been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.

KUDOS

Legal 500 has recently recognized 11 Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys in its inaugural US City Elite 2026 rankings for Kentucky. Lexington attorneys Walter S. Robertson and Alison M. Zeitlin were among those honored. Legal 500 US City Elite is a city-focused ranking series that recognizes exceptional attorneys practicing in local and regional US markets.

Beechwood High School counselor Megan Minton has been named this year’s Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s Pathfinder of the Year. Minton’s recognition includes a $1,000 scholarship for a Beechwood student to attend any of the 16 colleges within the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The Kentucky Chamber has launched its inaugural Next Generation Leadership Council, bringing together rising leaders to help shape the future of Kentucky’s business community. The Next Generation Leadership Council for the 2026-2028 term includes: Danna Barnett, Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Louisa; Jake Boswell, Independence Bank, Owensboro; Cara Brooks, Duke Energy, Cincinnati/NKY; Kyle R. Bunnell, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, Lexington; Dalton Hatfield, Kentucky Power, Ashland; Kavonte Jones, Brown-Forman, Louisville; Austin Maggard, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Hazard; Chair: Maegan Mansfield, Bacon Farmer Workman / Marcum Engineering, Paducah; Aaron Marcus, Dentons, Louisville; Jamaka Martin, PNC, Louisville; Paul Newcomb, Michelin American Synthetic Rubber Company, Louisville; Vice Chair: Nick Peak, University of Louisville, Louisville; Justin Posey, Toyota Kentucky, Georgetown; Kaelyn Query, Kentucky Event Company, Lexington; Tanelle Sawyer, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Louisville/Versailles; Elizabeth Settle, Charter Communications, Lexington; Dr. Karan Shah, Physicians Care Coordination Consultants, Louisville; Landan Stallons, Planters Bank, Hopkinsville; Vanessa Vargo, Dean Dorton, Louisville; and Sarah Veazey, North American Stainless, Ghent.