Who's Who for July 2019

New Hires & Promotions

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected president of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) for 2019-20. SASDA consists of ag leaders in 14 states and two U.S. territories.

The Living Arts and Science Center has named Lori Halligan as its new executive director.

Fayette County Public Schools have announced the following new leaders for next year’s school year: Mike Hale, principal of Winburn Middle School; Jill Hill, principal of Cassidy Elementary School; Rose Santiago, associate director of minority recruitment and retention.

Community Trust Bank Inc. has named Anne Gay Donworth as an advisory board member in the Lexington market.

Asbury University’s board of trustees has elected Kevin J. Brown, Ph.D., to serve as the university’s 18th president. Beginning his tenure July 1, Brown will succeed retiring president Sandra C. Gray.

Kentucky American Water has announced new members of its board of directors. Joining the board from outside the company are: Dave Adkisson, president and chief executive officer of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Karen Hill, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Baptist Health Lexington; Glenn Leveridge, president of Central Bank’s Winchester market. Other members of the Kentucky American Water board of directors are Nick Rowe, president of Kentucky American Water and senior vice president of American Water’s Southeast Division, who will serve as board chairman; David Farrar, vice president of operations for Kentucky American Water; Brent O’Neill, director of engineering for American Water’s Southeast Division; and Brian Queen, chief financial officer for American Water’s Southeast Division.

Brad Smith has been named managing partner at MCM CPAs & Advisors.

Lexmark has named Tom Eade as senior vice president and chief technology officer. Eade is responsible for Lexmark’s global research and development operations.

Lee R. Topley has joined Community Trust and Investment Company’s Wealth and Trust Management team as vice president, business development officer.

Community Trust Bank, Inc. has named James M. Schrader a new advisory board member in the Lexington market.

Newly created science and technology Commonwealth Commercialization Center has announced the hiring of April Turley as director and Michelle Perry as commercialization culture manager.

Central Bank has announced the promotion of Dottie Dawson to mortgage lending officer, Northern Kentucky.

Shay Spradlin has been named new community relations director of senior living community Highgrove at Tates Creek. Davonna Saier has been named executive director of Ashton grove, Georgetown’s upcoming senior living community, which will be opening in spring 2020.

Ann Reed, LNHA, has joined the senior leadership team at Sayre Christian Village in the role of healthcare center administrator.

Rob Caudill has joined McDaniel Wealth Management assuming the role of associate wealth advisor.

Kudos

Whit Hiler, creative director at ad agency Cornett since 2010 and co-founder of Kentucky for Kentucky, has been named one of AdWeek’s annual Creative 100. Adweek notes that the Creative 100 are “a roster of gifted professionals who inspire current and future generations not only with their work but also their passion for creativity across advertising, media, art, literature animation and more.”

Susan McCray of Berea received the 2019 Bernie Vonderheide Ombudsman Award for Outstanding Service from the Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency of the Bluegrass.

Baptist Health Lexington is one of only five hospitals in Kentucky to receive the Healthgrades 2019 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. The hospital also received the Healthgrades 2018 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. Healthgrades is the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.

James E. Pepper Distillery is currently being featured in a national online media campaign from Synchrony bank highlighting the distillery and drawing parallels to the process of making award-winning whiskey to that of investing. Pepper has been one of the top rated Lexington attractions on Tripadvisor since it opened for tours more than a year ago.