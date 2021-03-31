Who's Who for April 2021

New Hires & Promotions

The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation has named Lexington financial advocate John V. Boardman, III, founder and CEO of Ballast, as the newest member to its board of trustees.

Valvoline Inc. has announced the appointment of experienced financial industry leader Mahmoud (Mack) Sharaf to serve as the company’s treasurer and chief liaison to the investment community.

Lane’s End Farm’s William “Bill” Farish, who serves on the boards of numerous Thoroughbred industry and Central Kentucky organizations, has been appointed a Keeneland trustee.

Fowler Bell PLLC has welcomed attorneys Teresa T. Combs, Aziza Ashy-Jones, Mary Porter McKee, and Danielle Harlan to its Lexington offices.

The Hope Center board of directors has promoted Janice James to chief operating officer.

The board of directors of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass has named Mindy Haas new executive director.

Kentucky American Water has announced the appointment of Rebecca Broaddus as finance manager.

Assured Partners has welcomed the following new additions to its Lexington office: Tracy Daniel, commercial lines account executive; Caroline Gartner, commercial lines intern; Noah Combs, personal lines internal sales support; Katherine Barnhart, personal lines account representative; and Chris Lilly, commercial lines marketing manager.

The Webb Companies has named Carter Miller, CPM, CCIM, as executive vice president of leasing and brokerage. Miller succeeds Ken Michul upon retiring in March 2021 after 36 years with The Webb Companies.

Joseph & Joseph + Bravura Architects has expanded by adding an office in Lexington. Currently the firm has its primary headquarters in Louisville. The new Lexington offjce is located in The Lexington Design Center at 628 Winchester Road. Cash Moter and Eric Huelsman, partners at Joseph & Joseph, will welcome Ian McHone as lead in the Lexington offjce.\

The Lexington Legends has announced that two-time World Series champion Dave Eiland will serve as pitching coach in the Legends inaugural Atlantic League season under manger PJ Philips.

Kristy Gooch was installed as the 2021 president of the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS ® (LBAR). Remaining 2021 officers are president-elect Rusty Underwood, Milestone Realty Consultants, and treasurer Kelley Nisbet, Coldwell Banker McMahan. Other 2021 board of directors include: Sandy Allnutt, The Agency; Tommy Black, RE/MAX on Main; Jonathan Bronaugh, Rector-Hayden, REALTORS®; Greg Buchanan, ERA Select Real Estate; Matt Coomer, Weichert, REALTORS ®, Ford Brothers; Anne Hart Cornett, Milestone Realty Consultants; Barb Curtis, Coldwell Banker McMahan; Anthony de Movellan, Berkshire Hathaway de Movellan; Gary Denton, Rector-Hayden, REALTORS®; Sha Fister, Rector- Hayden, REALTORS®; Todd Hyatt, Lois Ann Disponett Real Estate; Ruby Mason, RE/MAX Elite Realty; Randy Newsome, United Real Estate and Tom Thomas, Rector- Hayden, REALTORS®.

Kudos

The Lexington-Bluegrass Association of REALTORS® announced recipients of its top awards for 2020. Lois Ann Disponett was named REALTOR® of the Year and Liz Hodge received the Good Neighbor Award. In addition, Raquel Carter received the Distinguished Service Award.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has named Connected Nation one of the Best Places to Work. This is the 10th time the Kentucky-based, national nonprofit has been given the distinction.