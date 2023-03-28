Who's Who for April 2023

New Hires & Promotions

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has welcomed Dave Sevigny as a new board member. Sevigny will serve a four-year term on the airport’s 10-member board.

The Kentucky Association of School Administrators has named Kathy Fields as director of leadership development.

The Board of Trustees for Georgetown College has elected new officers and four new members to begin their terms in 2023. Newly elected officers are board chair Michelle Pedigo and vice chair Guthrie True. The new board members are Lydia Samples Mattison, Susan Moss, Dustin Stacy, and Craig Wallace.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC has announced the promotion of attorneys Amelia Adams, Samuel T. Reinhardt and Mary Ellen Wimberly to firm members at its Lexington office.

Big Ass Fans has welcomed Amelia Pope as new vice president and general manager of international business and also hired Kimberly Eubank as the company’s first chief digital information officer.

Jake Lemon has accepted the position of vice president for philanthropy and alumni engagement at the University of Kentucky.

Lexington Clinic proudly welcomed three new physicians: Benjamin (Bo) Schneider, MD, has joined Lexington Clinic Orthopedics- Sports Medicine located on Bob-OLink Drive; Regina Raab, MD, has joined Lexington Clinic Neurology at its South Broadway location; and Brandon Gish, MD, has joined Lexington Clinic Pain Medicine also on South Broadway.

Buddy Combs has been named interim vice president and chief financial officer for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

CHI Saint Joseph Health has welcomed David M. Franz, MHA, MAHCM, FACHE, as the new market vice president of Mission Integration. In other news, David Swedler, DO, joined the CHI Saint Joseph Health – Center for Weight Loss Surgery, where he will serve as a robotic bariatric surgery specialist in the Lexington area. Sharat Koul, MD, recently joined the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology team in Lexington, Nicholasville, Mount Sterling and Lebanon, Kentucky, and Shawn Flynn, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in Nicholasville.

Frontier Nursing University announced that university president Susan Stone, DNSc, CNM, FACNM, FAAN, will transition into a new role as the university’s appointed distinguished chair of midwifery. Stone’s transition tentatively occurs at the end of 2023, pending the identification of her successor.

Bank of the Bluegrass recently announced the following new hires and promotions: Bobby Jones has been promoted to vice president/ risk officer; and Laura Martin was promoted to vice president and consumer relations and deposit operations officer. Naomi Fugate was hired as universal banker; Kathy Banta was promoted to vice president; and Alyssa Luckett has stepped into the role of financial branch manager all at the bank’s Southland location. Kassidy Duty and Helen “Lynn” Rivera were hired as universal bankers; Corey Zacher has been promoted to financial center manager; Joanna Lucas was hired as assistant financial center manager; and Brianna Laws has joined as loan processor all at the bank’s High Street location.

Chef Ouita Michel has joined the ranks of other culinary professionals as a member of the American Culinary Corps, a diplomatic culinary partnership formed by an alliance between the U.S. State Department and the James Beard Foundation.

Kentucky State University has hired Felton Huggins as the university’s next head football coach.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins named Geniene Piché as new principal at Northern Elementary School.

Kudos

The National Association of Woman Business Owner’s Kentucky chapter has named Kentucky Eagle Inc.’s Ann B. Bakhaus as its 2023 Legacy Award recipient.

Terri McGraw, Erina Pribyshchuk and The Mary Layton Group were recently honored for their 2022 accomplishments at the F.C. Tucker Company’s annual awards banquet in Indianapolis.

Landrum & Shouse LLP attorney Justin Baxter has been selected to the 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyers list as a Rising Star.

Advertising industry leader Mary Ellen Slone was posthumously honored with the Silver Medal Award at the 2023 Ad Club Lexington’s American Advertising Awards Gala on March 3 at the 21C Hotel Museum.

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association has presented Tom Hammond with its 2023 Founders Day Award. The award has not been given since 1958. Its restoration was announced last year, in dedication to D. Michael Richey, UK vice president for philanthropy and alumni engagement, in recognition of his 50-year career and achievements.

Bluegrass Tomorrow has honored, for the second time, Stites & Harbison PLLC attorney W. Blaine Early, III with the Robert N. Clay President’s Award for most valuable board member.

Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass (CAC of the Bluegrass) has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Gentry C. Collins to its board of directors. She will serve a three-year term.

Republic Bank & Trust Company recently announced a new partnership with Nest Egg, a digital platform that connects the bank’s clients with professional financial and investment advisors through a click or a call. The digital-based platform provides access to sound investment advice from live investment planners and advisors through video chat from the Nest Egg kiosks located in Republic Bank banking centers, or through RepublicBank.com or the Republic Bank mobile app.

Gray Solutions, part of Gray Inc. and a CSIA-certified company delivering manufacturing, digital transformation and workforce solutions, has been awarded the 2023 System Integrator Partner of the Year, and the Partner Ecosystem Award by Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation.

Town Branch Distillery was honored at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards with America’s Best Small Batch Single Malt 12 Years & Under for its Town Branch seven-year Kentucky Single Malt Whiskey.