Who's Who for April 2025

New Hires & Board Selections

Kristi Martin has joined UK HealthCare as philanthropy executive director, cancer programs.

Michelle Oxley has joined Central Bank as senior vice president, liquidity funds manager.

Republic Bank & Trust Company announced the new additions of Cheryl Van Allen as executive vice president, chief people officer; and Courtney Eder as senior vice president, chief marketing officer.

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP has named Alexander Mulhall as senior associate.

Lawren McCoy has joined Central Bank as community reinvestment act officer; Zach Jefferson has been promoted to client services officer; and Will Barry has joined Central Bank as vice president, commercial lending officer.

Stephanie DeRossette has been named director of human resources at Baptist Health Lexington.

Revive Ministries recently named the following to its 2025 board of directors: Luke Embree, Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth, board chair; Tim Brown (High Knoll Wealth Advisors), treasurer; Britt Moses (SIM Publications and SIM Radio Network Corporation), secretary; Adam Norsworthy (Minuteman Press), member; Tyler Reliford (Vincent Fister Moving and Storage), member; and John E. Reynolds (John E. Reynolds Law Offices), member.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery of Lexington has welcomed Andrei Cocieru, MD, to its team.

CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care in Lexington has welcomed Malia Dimeling, FNP-C.

CHI Saint Joseph Health recently held an investiture ceremony to formally install Matt Grimshaw as its market president.

Lexington Clinic announced the addition of Lauren Ridderikho to its team of family medicine physicians at the clinic’s Beaumont location.

Jordan Parker has been promoted to business development director at Traditional Bank.

Jordan Artrip has joined PNC Private Bank's Lexington team as vice president and senior fiduciary advisor.

Commonwealth Credit Union announced the promotions of Jaynel Christensen to executive vice president, and Kim Durrum to chief member experience officer. Kristie Jones will also become branch manager at Commonwealth Credit Union’s Hamburg location.

Kentucky Humanities announced the appointment of Kay Madrick as its new development director.

The Lexington Ballet is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlize O’Dell as its new principal.

Attorney Ellen Gish has joined Stites & Harbison, PLLC's Lexington office as counsel in its construction services group.

NAI Isaac has welcomed new property manager Natalie Hicks to its team.

GreenHouse17 has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Robin E. McGunn as president of its board of directors for a two-year term.

Hannah Hutchison has joined Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Company's Southland Drive financial center as a universal banker II.

BRW, an industry leader in freight carriers and supply chain management, has appointed Brandy Pennington, CPA, as executive vice president of finance.

Independence Bank has elected retired WinStar Farm CFO Jack Mullikin to its board of directors.

Lexington Christian Academy has named Oakley Watkins as its new head varsity football coach.

Next Century Technologies has named Ronnie Goodpaster as a new partner.

Valvoline Inc. has named Brian Tabb its new chief development officer.

RE/MAX Elite Realty has welcomed Brad Turner and Claudia Padgett to its brokerage.

Amy Gregory, longtime director of communications at Keeneland, announced her retirement from the track effective June 1.

Kudos Commerce Lexington announced its annual awards for community impact and volunteerism. Jordan Parker of Traditional Bank was named Volunteer of the Year Award; and Lexington’s Transformational Housing Affordability Partnership was given the Community Impact Award. Those making up the partnership and honored individually included: Central Bank (Luther Deaton), Traditional Bank (Dan Mason), Community Trust Bank (Billie Dollins), Republic Bank (Todd Zeigler), Stock Yards Bank & Trust (Louis Prichard), Urban League of Lexington (PG Peeples), AU Associates (Johan Graham), Winterwood (Zach Worsham), Lexington Habitat for Humanity (Darryl Neher), and Lexington Housing Authority (Austin Simms).

Kentucky State Supreme Court Justice Pamela R. Goodwine was recently honored as the 2025 recipient of the William E. McAnulty Jr. Award at the state court system’s fifth annual Black History Month Celebration.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky recently appointed officers and board members for 2025. New officers of the board of directors are: Chair – Steve Byars, vice president and chief investment officer, Moneywatch Advisors Inc.; chair-elect – Annissa Franklin, vice president, Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County; treasurer – Hunter Stout, chief financial officer, Keeneland; and secretary – Latarika Young, director, Americas product delivery, Lexmark International, Inc.

New members of the board of directors are: Greg Wilson, Whitaker Bank; Meg Sutton, Baird Private Wealth Management; and Shane Anderson, Central Bank & Trust Co.

New advisory board members for the High Street YMCA include: Haley Lawson; Langdon Worley, Hicks & Funfsinn, PLLC; Marty Mills, Fayette County Public Schools; and Trace Carnahan, UK HealthCare.

New advisory board members for the C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA include: Jackie Alexander, Kentucky Department of Corrections; Jeannine Petell, Community Trust Bank; and Mike Heath, US Army (retired).

New advisory board members for the Frankfort YMCA include: Brad Wands, Frankfort Regional Medical; Chad Carpenter, Stewart Home & School; Cody Davis, Norton Healthcare; and Larry Murphy, Franklin County Schools.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, has recognized McBrayer PLLC as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky, specifically in the small-sized employer category.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Bourbon tourism program was awarded the Best of Business: Marketing Campaign at the 2024 World Beverage Innovation Awards for its modern brand refresh launched last year to celebrate the Kentucky Bourbon Trail’s 25th anniversary.

For the third consecutive year Saint Joseph Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2025, based on research released by Healthgrades. It is the only hospital in the state to achieve this honor three years in a row. Saint Joseph Hospital and CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners in Lexington, along with Saint Joseph Jessamine in Nicholasville, have each earned a spot on the “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” list. This annual list honors top employers across the state. Saint Joseph London also made the list.

CHI Saint Joseph Health announced the creation of 14 scholarships totaling more than $34,000 to support aspiring health care professionals across their Kentucky communities, including Bardstown, Berea, Lexington, London, Nicholasville and Mount Sterling.

Saint Joseph East was recently named the 2025 Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) Quality Award winner in the Acute Care Hospital (100-250 Beds) category. This is the first time the facility has received a KHA Quality Award.

Blue Grass Airport president and CEO Eric J. Frankl, A.A.E., recently received the Distinguished Service Award from the American Association of Airport Executives.

Pizza pioneer Joe Bologna was recently honored with the lifetime achievement award from the Kentucky Restaurant Association.

Kentucky REALTORS proudly presented the 2024 Jess Kinman Award to Kentucky State Senator Robby Mills in recognition of his commitment to housing policy and advocacy in February 2025.

Kentucky State University's (KSU) Travis Haskins was chosen among 16 higher education professionals to take part in The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education's Academic Leadership Development Institute. Haskins is the interim director of student support services at KSU.

Whitney Heet, executive director of Inpatient Nursing, and Amanda Davis, a nursing director at Baptist Health Lexington, recently received a 2024 Lighthouse Award from the American Excess Insurance Exchange for the project “Turning the Tide of Pressure Injury Prevention Using a Team-Based Approach.”

To help address Kentucky’s critical nursing shortage, Asbury University announced the launching of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to begin this fall.

Madisonville Community College recently won the 2025 Bellwether Award competition in the workforce category, sponsored by the Bellwether College Consortium. Along with community partners, the college converted an administrative building at the former Dotiki Mine Portal in Webster County into the Lisman Workforce Complex, a training center for in-demand technical careers.

Republic Bank & Trust Company announced that it has secured the number nine position nationally in Forbes 2025 America’s Best Banks list. In its second consecutive year on the list, Republic is the highest ranked Kentucky-based bank in both 2024 and 2025, and the only one to break the top 10.

For their efforts to invest in the region's severely distressed communities, Field & Main Bank, in collaboration with Community Ventures Corporation, has been awarded $167,877 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity announced a partnership with Gray Construction for the building of a new townhome at Seventh Street and Maple Avenue in downtown Lexington.

Eight 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships Winners received top honors in their respective Divisions at the 54th Annual Eclipse Awards, with Thorpedo Anna being named Horse of the Year.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted to rejoin the National League of Cities (NLC), renewing Lexington’s membership for the first time in 14 years. Lexington had previously been a member of NLC for 28 years beginning in 1983. 2025 will be the first year of membership since 2011.

In baseball news, The Lexington Legends recently named its new coaching staff. Paul Fletcher will lead the Legends as manager for 2025. Mike Reynolds will return as hitting coach; Tommy Thompson was named bench coach; and Jason Stowers, new bullpen coach. Michael Koltak has also been added as a consultant in analytics.