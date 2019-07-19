Who's Who for August 2019

New Hires & Promotions

Kentucky Bank has announced that Dowell Hoskins-Squier, president of Gray Architects and Engineers, P.S.C. at Gray Construction in Lexington, has been appointed to the Kentucky Bank board. Jimmy Atkins also joins Kentucky Bank as part of its commercial lending team

Traditional Bank has announced the promotions of Chuck Redwine to senior vice president, and Erin Soard to assistant vice president.

Lexington Community Radio has named Malik H. Samba as WLXU program director.

Elise Hinchman has joined the senior leadership team at Sayre Christian Village in the role of director of marketing & development.

Denham-Blythe Company recently named Michael Patterson executive vice president, construction & business development.

MCM CPAs & Advisors (MCM) has officially transitioned the managing partner role to Brad Smith, the firm’s former assurance services team leader. Smith takes the reins from Diane Medley, who will assume the role of executive chairman.

MCM has also welcomed James A. (Jim) Gravitt as a consulting principal and member of the valuation services team.

Audio Authority Corporation of Lexington announced the following changes to the company’s sales and service teams: Mitch Thompson has been promoted to manager of the company’s sales team; Alex Stanley has been promoted to account manager; and Anthony Williams has been promoted to customer service technician.

Alltech has appointed Ronan Power, Ph.D., as new chief scientific officer to advance innovative research to improve the health and nutrition of animals, plants and people. Ronan has assumed the role following the retirement of Karl Dawson, Ph.D, after two decades with Alltech.

Stephanie Bell has been named Windstream’s vice president of governmental affairs for Kentucky.

Monticello Banking Company has announced a recent hire at the Lexington Beaumont location: Tiffany Kring, head teller. Monticello Bank’s Nicholasville branch also announced the following new hires: Neil Conley, financial service representative; and Bradley Brown, financial service representative.

With the opening of its boutique hotel in Lexington nearing, the Origin Hotel team announced the hotel’s chef-driven restaurant has been renamed 33 Staves. The firm also announced Bret Hall will be executive chef and Katy McDaniel will be restaurant manager at 33 Staves.

Kudos

Chris Davis, Garrard County market manager and loan officer for Farmers National Bank, has been selected by the Kentucky Bankers Association for its 2019 Emerging Leaders program.

Lexington Parking Authority Executive Director Gary A. Means, CAPP, has been elected to serve as chair-elect of the board of directors of the International Parking & Mobility Institute. The organization is the largest association of the parking and mobility industry in the world.

Elizabeth Z. Woodward, CPA/CFF, CFE, was recognized as president of the Kentucky Society of CPAs annual members meeting in Louisville on June 14.

Teresa Daniels, director of infection prevention and employee health at Clark Regional Medical Center and Bourbon Community Hospital, was one of six people nationwide recognized by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology as a recipient of the Heroes of Infection Prevention Award, which honors infection preventionists who have successfully helped to reduce infection, raise awareness, and improve the health and well-being of patients, health care workers, and the public.

The Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF) recognized Frost Brown Todd’s (FBT) work toward an inclusive environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed with the 2019 Gold Standard Certification. This is the seventh year WILEF honored FBT. Only 45 U.S. law firms made the list.

Bluegrass.org has announced its corporate name and branding has been changed to New Vista. New Vista serves children and adults in 17 central Kentucky counties with services in mental health, substance use and intellectual and developmental disabilities.