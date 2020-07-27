Who's Who for August 2020

New Hires & Promotions

Town Branch Park announced the hiring of Ralph Coldiron to be the project coordinator. Coldiron will oversee design and construction of the park.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced that Roszalyn Akins, educator, executive director of BMW Academy and civic leader, and Gerald Smith, University of Kentucky history professor and pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church, will co-chair a group she is appointing to recommend changes concerning racial equality.

Central Bank has announced that Glenn D. Leveridge, Winchester market president, has retired. Leveridge spent 24 years of his 50 years in banking at Central Bank, serving as the Winchester market president since 2008. The bank also announced the promotions of J.B. Schmidt to assistant vice president, commercial lending, Bradley Sutherland to assistant vice president, mortgage lending, and Benjamin Wilbanks to vice president, credit analysis.

Bill Reynolds, a doctor of optometry who practices in Richmond and Lexington, has been named incoming president of the American Optometric Association.

Sarah Coen, a national expert on enrollment and student success, has been named as Transylvania’s new vice president for strategic initiatives and enrollment management. Transylvania University has also named Johnnie Johnson as its vice president for admissions, effective immediately. Johnson has served as the interim vice president for enrollment since July 2019.

AMR Management Services, a Kentucky-based association management firm, announced that two key staff members — Julie Pelstring and Mike Cooke — have been promoted to director positions.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk has named new principals for three elementary schools: John Moore, new principal of Ashland Elementary School; Michael Jones, new principal of Mary Todd Elementary School; and Ebony Hutchinson, new principal at William Wells Brown Elementary School.

Keeneland officials announced that Stuart E. Brown II, who cared for an international clientele during his nearly 30-year career with Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington, will join Keeneland full time as equine safety director.

Wrigley Media has welcomed three new team members: Zack Brewer, senior associate producer; Evan Boggess, production specialist, and Jonathan Grosz, assistant editor.

Lexington businessman Stewart Perry (Perry and Perry Insurance) has accepted Governor Andy Beshear’s appointment to the Kentucky Horse Park Commission.

WesBanco Bank has promoted Elizabeth “Lisbon” Hardy to city president of the Bourbon district, which includes Anderson, Franklin and Mercer counties.

Windstream has named Kie Vanderhorst as Kinetic business sales executive for the Lexington area.

The International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation board of directors has welcomed Arthur Hancock IV of Frankfort, Kentucky, to a three-year term.

Kentucky Natural Lands Trust (KNLT) has welcomed new members to their board of directors and staff team. Kelly Bartley, an environmental law attorney with Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP, was recently elected chairperson. Nicole Breyette joined the staff team in February as development director. The board also elected a founding member, Bert Lyons, as the new secretary/chair, and philanthropy expert, Kathleen Shelton, as a new board member. Longtime board chair Marc Evans will continue to lend his expertise as KNLT’s first ever senior science advisor.

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation announced the following members of the 2020-21 board of directors: Chair Lee C. Hall, Vice Chair Larry Cowgill, Secretary Tracy Colon, Treasurer Alan VanArsdall, Judy Albrecht, Kathy Arms, Diane Cashen, Judy Cummins, Lisa Gumm-Gray, Laura Hayden, Missy Lange, Daryl K. Love, Christy Nash, Saint Joseph Hospital President Bruce Tassin, Julie Whitman, Gregory S. Yeary and Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation President Leslie Smart.

Blue Grass Community Foundation announced the election of the following officers of the board for fiscal year 2021: Chair Fran Taylor, owner/partner of Lexington Silver, LLC; Vice Chair Andy Reynolds, COO of Ballast; Treasurer Art Salomon, founder & CEO of Salomon & Co.; Secretary Travis Musgrave, Merrill Lynch wealth management advisor with Musgrave Dunn & Associates. The Foundation is also announced the appointment of the following board members: Bill Alverson, retired CEO of Traditional Bank and Community Volunteer; Tiffany Daniels D.C., MSC-P, Chiropractic Care of Lexington; and Art Salomon, founder & CEO of Salomon & Co.

Brittany Stone has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial loan officer at Field & Main Bank.

Kentucky American Water has announced that Dorothy Rader has been named senior superintendent of the company’s northern division.

WealthSouth portfolio manager Nikolaus Smither has been promoted to assistant vice president.

The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health has elected Michael Friesen as chair for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Attorneys Keeana Sajadi Boarman, David T. Cecil, and Cassidy L. Sorrells have joined McBrayer’s Lexington office.

Nancy Shirey, CNM, APRN, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Obstetrics/Gynecology in Lexington as a certified nurse midwife. Shirey is accepting patients for obstetrics and gynecology appointments.

Kudos

Five video projects created by Wrigley Media Group received attention from the Telly Awards, Hermes Creative Awards and Omni Awards.

Amber Ethington, of Garrett Morgan Elementary, is Fayette County’s Outstanding Special Educator for 2020. Ethington has taught students with moderate/ severe disabilities for six years, including two years previously at Julius Marks Elementary.

The Kentucky Association of Japanese Language Teachers recently selected Mariko Barnes of Lafayette High School as the state’s Japanese Teacher of the Year. Barnes is now in the running for 2020 Kentucky World Language Teacher of the Year, which will be announced Sept. 19.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has recognized Lexington Housing Authority Executive Director Austin Simms, Eric Friedlander, Kentucky State secretary Cabinet for Health & Family Services, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Polly Ruddick, Lexington Fayette Urban County Government, Director of Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention and partners for the recent award of over $170,000 in total HUD Foster Youth Initiative grants that was utilized to expediously assist 12 local foster youth aging out of foster care with housing options with the ultimate goal of helping a total of 23 foster youth obtain housing.

BB&T Insurance Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Truist Bank, announced it is now doing business as Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc.