Who's Who for August 2021

New Hires & Promotions

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has made two top-level staffng changes recently: Chris Ford has been moved into the role of commissioner of general services, and Kacy Allen-Bryant is the new commissioner of social services.

Bank of the Bluegrass has announced Bill Allen, long-time bank president, will step into the role of CEO on Sept. 1. Current CEO Mark R. Herren will maintain his position as chairman of the board. Additional leadership changes include Tom Greinke becoming bank president, a promotion from his role as SVP, chief lending officer.

Eastern Kentucky University has named Lara Vance as its dean of students. Vance has led the EKU Student Success Center for the past six years.

The Lexington Clinic board of directors has appointed Stephen J. Behnke, MD, MBA, as the organization’s new chief executive officer.

Central Bank has announced the following new hires: Jennifer Stivers, executive vice president, director of auditing; Steffen Hanser, assistant vice president, credit analysis; James “Jim” R. Sparks, vice president, commercial lending officer; Brett Trusty, vice president, employee benefits officer. Central Bank also promoted Christine Whalen to marketing officer and Ryan Leigh Chapman to assistant vice president, image processing manager.

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that Andrew Dorisio, a registered patent and trademark attorney, has joined the firm’s Lexington office as a member, and Nick Coleman, also a registered patent and trademark attorney, has joined as counsel, along with experienced intellectual property specialists Lucie Swain, Heather Purnell and Robin Dennis.

Alyssa Luckett and Mac Hart have joined Bank of the Bluegrass both in the role of universal banker.

CIENCE has named Tim Savage senior vice president of sales development operations.

Transylvania University has named Falguni Amin-Zimmerman, J. Todd Clark and Charisse Gillett to its board of trustees.

The Hope Center has named Rufus Friday as its new executive director.

Peoples Exchange Bank appointed Robin Martin as market executive assistant for the Georgetown/Scott County area.

Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF) announced the election of the following officers of the board for FY22: chair: Fran Taylor, owner/partner of Lexington Silver, LLC; vice chair: Andy Reynolds, COO of Ballast; secretary: Salvador Sanchez, owner/founder of A Cup of Common Wealth; and treasurer: Bill Alverson, retired CEO of Traditional Bank and community volunteer. BGCF also announced the appointment of the following board members: Lisa Higgins-Hord, assistant vice president for community engagement at the University of Kentucky; Susan Krauss, associate director for the Treasury Institute for Higher Education; Daryl Love, associate vice president of Career Services and Professional Development at Kentucky State University; Marsha Moors-Charles, consultant, Realtor with Keller Williams-Bluegrass and pastor emeritus of Bluegrass United Church of Christ; Suzanne Shaffar, managing partner at the law firm of Embry, Merritt, Shaffar, Womack, PLLC; and Tony Thompson, retired educator and community volunteer.

The following leadership positions in the Fayette County Public School have been announced: Jamie Burch, Virtual Learning Academy program director; Chris Flores, acting program director of STEAM Academy; Tammie Franks, school leadership specialist; Catherine Vannatter, program director of Locust Trace AgriScience Center; Jennifer Hutchison, acting elementary schools chief; Alison Hubbard, acting principal of Picadome Elementary; Faneshia Jones, elementary director of teaching and learning; Tiffany Marshall, elementary schools chief; Melissa McDaniel, acting principal of Harrison Elementary; Latonya Meekins, acting principal on special assignment in the middle school office; Prenell Mitchell, director of maintenance; and Ben VanderHorst, Glendover Elementary School principal.

Cierra Spaulding has been named the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s new director of the Black achievers program.

The Kentucky Chamber announced the promotion of Kate Shanks to senior vice president of public affairs.

Corrisoft has named Greg Davis as agile project manager and Cassie Owens as an account services representative.

Clint Calzini has joined Sayre School as its head of upper school. Chef Allison Davis has also joined as director of food service.

George Dimeling, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in Lexington as a cardiac surgeon.

Kudos

Commerce Lexington Inc. celebrated the following recent class of graduates from the 2020-21 Leadership Lexington program presented by McBrayer PLLC: Leidy Borges-Gonzalez, Community Action Council; Alice Bowen, Lexmark International; Cynae Carter, Fayette County Public Schools; Lindsey Cheatham, Kismet Marketing; Trisha Clement-Montgomery, University of Kentucky; Sarah Fink, Keeneland Association; Megan George, Stites & Harbison; Timothy Johnson, United Way of the Bluegrass; Kendriana Price, UK CAFÉ Office of Diversity; Clayton Roberts, Lexington Police; Andrea Schroeder, Delta Gas; Brittany Scordo, Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office; Judy Simpson, Blue & Co.; Leslie Smart, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations; Maxwell Smith, Ward, Hocker & Thornton, PLLC; Paige Halpin-Smith, Lexington Public Library; Erin Soard, Traditional Bank; Veda Stewart, Kentucky Department of Education; Tamika Tompoulidis, University of Kentucky; Chad Traylor, Lexington Fire Department; Shawn Umbrell, University of Kentucky; Eliza van Dissel, The Cloudveil; Michael Vatti, Lexmark International, Inc.; Kyle Virgin, Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP; and Melody Westerfield, Fayette County Public Schools