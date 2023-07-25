Who's Who for August 2023

New Hires & Promotions

Fayette County Public Schools have announced the following updates within their leadership roles: Darius Adamson Sr. – assistant superintendent of school leadership; Tracy Bruno – chief of staff; Ron Chi – chief innovation officer; Dia Davidson-Smith – chief public engagement officer; Betsy Rains – acting chief safety officer; Brandy Holley – principal, Southern Elementary School; Scott Loscheider – principal, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School; Diana Smith – principal, James Lane Allen Elementary School; Anne Trimble – principal, Crawford Middle School; and Marty Mills – director of human resources systems and processes.

Financial advisor Adam Legate of VFG Wealth Management and Benefit Solutions has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA, and custodial platforms.

Steelhead Development and Lexington’s Real Estate Company president and CEO Phil Holoubek has been named to serve on the local community board for Field & Main Bank in Lexington.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents recently elected Barry K. Martin as Board of Regents chair, Keith Hamilton as vice-chair, and Brianna Whitten as secretary.

Delaine Thiel, CFRE, has been named vice president of philanthropy for the CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations.

Messer Construction Co. has promoted Darrin Pugh to senior craftforce manager.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Neurology in Lexington has added Kelly Taylor, DNP, APRN, AGCNS-BC, to its team of caregivers.

Pearl Interactive Network, Inc., announced the promotions of Tony Listermann to director of operations, and Cliff Edwards to site director.

Colleen Honey, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, has joined the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology team in Lexington.

RE/MAX Elite Realty has welcomed Yeymy Sosa as the newest addition to their brokerage.

CARMAN, a landscape architecture, urban planning, and civil engineering firm, announced that Lauren Ashley German has joined their team as a business development director.

Field & Main Bank announced the election of three new members to its board of directors: Margaret Hungate, Jim Coleman, and Jeff Anderson.

Victoria Dickson has joined the team at McBrayer PLLC as an associate specializing in estate planning.

Lexington-based Brooke USA Foundation announced the election of John Nicholson to its board of directors.

Frost Brown Todd has named legal financial officer Bob Bolton the firm’s new chief financial officer.

Blue Grass Community Foundation has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Gentry C. Collins to its board of directors.

Benjy Hamm has been named director of the University of Kentucky’s Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues. Hamm will be an associate extension professor in UK’s School of Journalism and Media.

Kismet Marketing has welcomed three new team members: Nicole Tarpo as an account manager/brand strategist, along with Sam Smarr and Fenia Antimisiaris as designers. Lynsey Ryan has been named senior designer.

John Gardner has been named the new president for Bank of America in Kentucky.

Jason Staats has been named chief executive officer for SUN Behavioral Health Kentucky.

Kudos

The American Society of Animal Science has awarded three University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment animal scientists with prestigious awards. Gregg Rentfrow, UK Department of Animal and Food Science extension meat science professor, received the ASAS Animal Industry Innovation Award. Jeff Lehmkuhler, UK Department of Animal and Food Sciences extension professor, received the ASAS Extension Award. Ronald J. Trotta, who recently earned a Ph.D. from the UK Department of Animal and Food Sciences, received the ASAS Wetteman Graduate Scholar in Physiology Award.

Frontier Nursing University student Leslie Copp, RN, BSN, SANE-A, is one of the 60 U.S. service members, veterans, and military spouses to be named a 2023 Tillman Scholar.

PriceWeber, a digital-forward, full-service marketing, public relations, and advertising agency in Louisville, Kentucky, has announced a second office location in Lexington, Kentucky, within the Base 110 coworking space at 110 W. Vine St. in downtown Lexington.

Rob Rumpke, who has been President/CEO at Bluegrass Tomorrow for the last 15 years, has been named president at Lexington Catholic High School.

Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington, has been named the recipient of a Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Friend of Kentucky Cities award.

Big Ass Fans was recently named the recipient of the Comparably Award for Best Career Growth, recognizing the company’s commitment to fostering a supportive and thriving work environment.

Leadership Kentucky has announced their Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023. This year’s program consists of 52 participants including Fayette County’s Dorothy Lockhart, Anne-Tyler Morgan, Camden Skidmore, Jared Smith, John Cox, John Hampton, Dalton Hatfield, Ben Haydon, and Timothy Johnson.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton honored KET’s Renee Shaw by issuing a proclamation declaring June 15 ‘Renee Shaw Day.’

Michael J. Halligan, chief executive officer of God’s Pantry Food Bank, has been selected as Communicator of the Year by the local Thoroughbred Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

Rupp Arena is currently ranked 15th in the U.S. and third in the south for tickets sold to events for the first half of 2023, according to Pollstar Magazine, the industry’s leading trade publication.