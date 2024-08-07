Who's Who for August 2024

New Hires & Board Selections

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announced that Ben Chandler will retire as president and CEO of the nonprofit organization effective December 31. The board of directors has appointed current chief operating officer Allison Adams as the next president and CEO.

Casey Dunn has been named chief executive officer for Denham-Blythe Co. Inc., a design/build construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP announced the addition of Lexie Elder to the firm’s deep bench of litigators in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky.

Frontier Nursing University’s board of directors announced that Brooke A. Flinders, DNP, RN, APRN-CNM, FACNM, has been selected as the university’s next president.

Blue Grass Airport has named Tyler Miller, A.A.E., ACE, as its new chief operating officer. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has welcomed MaryAlicha Weldon as a new board member.

The University of Kentucky Gluck Equine Research Center at the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment announced the appointment of Tom Stout as Albert G. Clay Endowed chair in equine reproduction.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced the appointment of Phil Neal as acting executive vice president and provost.

PNC has welcomed John Cioci back as senior vice president and commercial banking relationship manager.

The Rotary Club of Lexington announced the following new officers for 2024-25: Bret Anderson - President; Laurel Martin - President-Elect; Kim Johnson - Past President; Alisha Chan - Secretary; Eric Brooks - Sergeant-at-Arms; Chris Anderson - Treasurer; Peggy Trafton - Executive Director; and Jenny Schnurr - Office Assistant. New directors for 2024-25 are as follows: Chris Aldridge, Susie Basham, Brigitte Blom, Chris Campbell, Dylan Harper, Shawn Lyons, Chris Peck, and John Wharton.

Breeders’ Cup Limited announced the election of Fred Hertrich III (Watercress Farm) and Clem Murphy (Coolmore Stud), and the re-election of Tom Ryan (SF Racing) to its board of directors.

Kudos

Rupp Arena and Lexington Opera House recently made history with top ratings in Pollstar Mid-Year Report. The Lexington Opera House attained its highest-ever global ranking, securing the #109 spot worldwide and #87 in the U.S. for ticket sales. Rupp Arena ranked #37 worldwide and #22 in the U.S. for tickets sold.

The Central Bank Center, owned by Lexington Center Corporation and managed by Oak View Group, achieved a significant milestone by earning a silver certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program, administered by the United States Green Building Council.

Former director of the UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Veterinary Diagnostic Library Craig Carter has won the prestigious Meritorious Service Award from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

NetGain Technologies has been named one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on growth, profitability, and innovation.

Managing Intellectual Property magazine recently selected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Mandy Wilson Decker to the 2024 edition of Managing IP’s “Top 250 Women in IP.” This is the 10th time Decker has been honored on this list, and she is the only attorney honored from Kentucky.

The Kentucky Bar Association recently elected two Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorneys to leadership roles in the Intellectual Property (IP) Law Section. Mandy Wilson Decker was elected chair of the IP Law Section while Donovan D. Gibbs II was elected vice chair of the section. Both attorneys will serve a one-year term.

Lawdragon has named Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Chrisandrea Turner to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers. Turner has been recognized four times by Lawdragon—three times in the U.S. guide and once in the current global guide, which replaces the U.S. guide. Turner is the only Kentucky attorney honored in 2024.

Coles 735 Main has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards announcement, which celebrates the world’s best restaurants for wine. The restaurant was awarded the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, which recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP litigator Mindy Barfield has been appointed by the president of the American Bar Association (ABA) to serve as the 6th Circuit’s representative for the ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary.

Fowler Bell PLLC’s managing partner Taft A. McKinstry has been presented the prestigious Henry T. Duncan Award by the Fayette County Bar Association. The Duncan Award recognizes the integrity, leadership, and professional conduct of the recipient which exemplify high ethical and professional standards and benefit the community.

Meshell LaBaun, Director of Financial Aid & Military Affairs at Sullivan University, earned the FAAC® designation from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators’ accredited Certified Financial Aid Administrator® Program.

Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East have been named high-performing hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and Midway University announced two partnerships to increase educational attainment in the commonwealth. The first partnership is the signing of a transfer agreement giving KCTCS students clear and seamless pathways to four-year degree programs at Midway University. The agreement makes available two different transfer scholarships and personalized student support services. The second partnership will provide a 15% reduction in tuition for KCTCS employees, their spouses, and dependents for evening and online undergraduate programs and most graduate programs.

KCTCS also announced that it recently raised $1.5 million for students with financial need in its first annual KCTCS Giving Day.

Asio Capital LLC has been awarded on USA TODAY’s list of the Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024. This award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Next Century Technologies’ President and founder Tracy Hardin recently published her first book, How to Cyber Secure Your Business: A Guide to Demystifying IT Security for Small and Medium Businesses. Her goal is to help business leaders prevent hackers from disrupting their businesses.