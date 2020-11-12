Who's Who for December 2020

The Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass board of directors has named Laurel R. Martin as president. Martin succeeds Lynn Hudgins, who retires as president after 22 years.

Padgett Construction has announced the promotion of Martin Kripenstapel to the position of project manager. Martin began in 2015 as in intern while earning his master’s degree in construction management at Eastern Kentucky University.

McBrayer firm announced the addition of Sean E. Mumaw to its newly completed estate planning team consisting of Mumaw, Ivan Schell, Alan Pauw, Virginia Lawson, Kenton Ball, Maxine Bizer, Courtney Hampton and Fred Rodgers.

Keeneland has announced four new additions to its advisory board of directors: Gatewood Bell of Cromwell Bloodstock, Coolmore’s Aisling Duignan, Juddmonte Farms’ Garrett O’Rourke and Sarah S. Reeves of Stoll Keenon Ogden. Nick Nicholson, Keeneland president and CEO from 2000-12, and J. David Smith Jr. of Stoll Keenon Ogden are retiring from the Keeneland board.

Community Trust Bank has announced the promotion of Nicholas T. King to vice president, staff attorney.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has named Major Lisa Farmer as director of community corrections at Lexington’s Detention Center.

Susan Simmons, executive vice president and human resource director for Central Bank, has been elected to serve as board chair of the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center for the 2020-21 term. Susan Brewer, human resources director at Gray Construction, will serve as board chair-elect for 2021-22. Serving with Simmons and Brewer on the Workforce Center’s executive committee will be immediate past chair, Michael Rodenberg, Murakami Manufacturing USA; treasurer, Mark Guilfoyle, Dressman, Benzinger & LaVelle, PSC; and secretary, Ray Daniels, Equity Solutions Group.

Kudos

Recent appointee to the Eastern Kentucky University School of Business Advisory Council, Dale Morgan was named the 2020 recipient of EKU’s distinguished Professional Achievement Award. Morgan has also been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the Commission on Small Business Advocacy.

Frontier Nursing University Dean of Nursing Joan Slager, CNM, DNP, FACNM, was inducted as a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing (AAN). Slager was selected for the AAN Fellowship in acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions and impact on nursing and health.

Marc Mathews, Transylvania University’s vice president for finance and business, has announced his plans to retire at the end of this academic year.