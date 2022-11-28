Who's Who for December 2022

New Hires & Promotions

Rubicon Technologies Inc. chief technology officer Phil Rodoni has been appointed by the Rubicon board of directors as CEO and a member of the board.

True North Counseling & Development has named Sharon Martin as the newest addition to its team. Martin specializes in counseling for grief, women with ADHD, couples, and LGBTQ+ concerns and has immediate availability for new clients.

Kentucky Life, KET’s popular weekly program that spotlights the history, people and places of Kentucky, will kick off its 28th season in January 2023 with new host Chip Polston.

McClelland and Associates PLLC known more commonly as Elder Law Lexington, has added Derek Humfleet, Esq., to its roster of attorneys.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has named Scott Colvin, a corrections professional with over 34 years of experience, as the new director of community corrections.

Leading AgTech company AppHarvest Inc. has appointed seasoned controlled environment agriculture executive Tony Martin as an independent director of the company and a member of its audit committee.

Alexander Hernandez, MD, an internal medicine and pediatrics physician, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Health – Primary Care in Lexington, where he looks forward to treating both English- and Spanish-speaking patients. Nicole Goodin, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Health — Behavioral Health in Lexington, where she looks forward to helping patients with medication management and treatment for the root causes of mental illness.

Investment advisors Ballast Inc. announced that Trent Lakes has joined its sta. as a paraplanner.

Cecelia Yeary, MHA, has been named vice president of cardiovascular and oncology services and clinical support at Baptist Health Lexington.

Frontier Nursing University announced the hiring of three new leadership positions: Eva Fried, DNP, CNM, WHNP, as the clinical director of midwifery and women’s health; Eileen Thrower, Ph.D., CNM, as department chair for the department of midwifery and women’s health; and Emily Fangue, CPA, MBA, as the university’s new chief financial officer.

Bill Ramsey has been promoted to president of the Louisville office for Denham-Blythe Co. Inc. a design/ build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Lexington Public Library has made the following personnel and leadership announcements: Tonya Head has been promoted to deputy director and Rob Parmley has been promoted to director of operations. The library board has announced the following community leaders have been elevated to leadership roles on the executive committee: Lynda Bebrowsky (Commerce Lexington) as chair; Ralph Coldiron (The Lane Report) as vice chair; Stephanie Nallia (Financial Advisor) as treasurer; and Susan Wright (United States Postal Service) as secretary. New trustees include Casandra Hockenberry (Council of State Governments) and Yajaira West (PNC). New advisory board members include Elizabeth Adams (Lexington Police Department); DeLaine Bender (AMR Management Solutions); Jennifer Bird-Pollan (University of Kentucky, Rosenberg College of Law); Craig Cammack (Mayor’s Office, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government), Alexander Garcia (Fayette County Public Schools); Shawntaye Hopkins (University of Kentucky, Rosenberg College of Law); Carly Muetterties (Newsela); Hunter Porter (BC Wood Properties); and Daryl Privott (Morehead State University). The Library Foundation Executive Committee will be led by Ramsey Bova and Larry Smith, co-chairs; Mary Lynne Capilouto, vice chair; D. Keith Key, treasurer; and Jomo Thompson, secretary. New members include Lynda Bebrowsky, Rod Brotherton, Elizabeth Combs, Chase Minnifield and Rebecca Poppe.

Wendy Dugger has joined the staff of central Kentucky real estate group The Agency.

The Asbury University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today that Zach Welch has been named head coach for the women’s soccer program.

Artie Ford has joined Whitaker Bank as chief commercial lending officer.

Kudos

Keeneland announced it is making a $50,000 contribution to the Ed Brown Society to become an official Ed Brown Partner. This multifaceted partnership will further opportunities for young people of color to gain exposure, experience and professional job placements in the Thoroughbred industry.

Frontier Nursing University (FNU) has received the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the fifth consecutive year FNU has been named as a Health Professions HEED Award recipient.

Midway University announced it has received and accepted a $5 million pledge from trustee Jan Hunter and her husband, Richard. The pledge, made as a lead gift, is specifically earmarked for renovation and conversion of the top floor of the existing Little Memorial Library into student residential living in the coming year, the building of a new library in the future, and then the complete conversion of the remaining floors of the Little Memorial Library into student residential living.

CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations have awarded scholarships to 30 employees at CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities across Kentucky to advance their education in health care. In total, $47,300 in scholarships were given to employees at Continuing Care Hospital, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group.

Stites & Harbison PLLC were recently honored by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® 2023 “Best Law Firms” rankings, with three National Tier 1 rankings including: litigation – construction, litigation – real estate, and trademark law. The firm’s overall results included 87 metropolitan rankings in six regions in 48 legal practice areas.

Led by president Mark Kelder; Energy Insurance Agency, central Kentucky’s largest local insurance agency, announced it has been voted 2022 “Best Agencies to Work for” by the Insurance Journal.

Patrick Eavenson, an attorney with Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC, recently received one of the Legal Aid of the Bluegrass’ 2022 Pro Bono Attorney of the Year awards. Eavenson contributes to the firm’s business litigation, appellate and intellectual property practice groups.

Council of State Governments executive director/CEO David Adkins was recently named one of 35 leaders in the field of public administration and was named a 2022 Class of Academy Fellows by the National Academy of Public Administration.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC has been named to the 2023 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list in more than two dozen practice areas. U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® announces the “Best Law Firms” rankings annually.

For their exceptional contributions to equine research Lisa Fortier, Katrin Hinrichs, Jennifer Anne Mumford and Stephen M. Reed have been inducted into the University of Kentucky Equine Research Hall of Fame.