Who's Who for December 2024

New Hires & Board Selections

The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health announced the appointment of Steve Davis, MD, as its interim commissioner of health.

Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects has hired Jacqueline Pitts Selby as its associate principal and director of business development.

Central Bank announced the recent addition of Dominic LaBarber as vice president, retirement plan manager II; and Stephen Barton as vice president, commercial insurance manager, and officer. The bank also promoted the following employees: Kirt Caldwell to consumer underwriter, officer; Laurel Locke to retail administration analyst, officer; Patricia Chamness to retail banking officer; Gina Ensminger to vice president, retail banking officer; and Karen Lackey to vice president, retail banking officer.

Lexington Clinic has named Jason Ladd as its new chief financial officer. The clinic also announced the addition of Julie Martin, MD, to its dermatology department.

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation recently appointed Mike Delzotti, Matthew Clarke, Lou Anna Red Corn, and Angela DeHart as new board members.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill has named Billy Rankin as interim president and CEO of the historic nonprofit organization.

Commerce Lexington Inc. has promoted Lisa Deaton Mahan to vice president of strategic partnerships and Lynda Bebrowsky to the role of chief of staff.

McBrayer announced that attorneys Emily D. Penn and Kara N. Legg will join as associates in the firm’s Lexington office.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System welcomed Tiffany Kelley-Jenkins, Raeanne Powers, and Ryan Hall, and Robert Higdon as new members to its board of regents. Members Brianna Sanders Witten and Marty Sutherland were re-elected to serve on the board.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky’s Chief Justice-elect, Debra Hembree Lambert, has appointed Justice Robert B. Conley as deputy chief justice.

Lexington Christian Academy has named Coleman Marshall as its new director of admissions.

Valvoline Inc. announced the addition of Adam Guilmette as the new senior director of construction.

Attorney General Russell Coleman recently named award-winning TV anchor and reporter Lauren Adams as the Attorney General’s Office’s deputy communications director.

Kudos

VisitLEX recently launched Film Lexington (FilmLEX), a one-stop resource to market Kentucky’s competitive entertainment incentive program. Led by industry veteran Lisa Brin, this film and entertainment resource hub will attract new investment and make filming in Lexington easier.

Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced the 2024 Governor’s Awards in the Arts honorees. This year’s recipients are as follows:

Milner Award - Mark Lenn Johnson , Fayette County;

, Fayette County; Artist Award - Gregory Turay , Fayette County;

, Fayette County; Community Arts Award, Individual - Jeffery Reed , Warren County;

, Warren County; Community Arts Award, Organization - Yes Arts , Franklin County;

, Franklin County; Education Award - Louisville Academy of Music , Jefferson County;

, Jefferson County; Folk Heritage Award - Cheryl Pan , Fayette County;

, Fayette County; Government Award - Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center , Hardin County;

, Hardin County; Media Award - Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer , Daviess County;

, Daviess County; National Award - Tyler Childers, Lawrence County.

McBrayer has been ranked among the nation’s top law firms by Best Lawyers®, achieving recognition in their 2025 edition of Best Law Firms®.

Lexington Clinic’s Ben Kibler, MD, FASCM, has received the prestigious Charles Neer Award in Basic Science from the American Shoulder and Elbow Society.

The Lexington Medical Society (LMS) has presented Thomas Waid, MD, with the Jack Trevey Award for Community Service. Waid is a past LMS president and LMS executive board chair. The Jack Trevey Award for Community Service is LMS’s highest award.

Monic Ductan, author of Daughters of Muscadine: Stories (University Press of Kentucky), has been named recipient of the inaugural Tennessee Book Award in the fiction category. The awards recognize excellence in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry written by Tennessee residents.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and six of its colleges recently won 11 Medallion awards for outstanding achievement in design and communications from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations, District 2.

KCTCS and Indiana Wesleyan University have signed a new transfer agreement that will help more KCTCS graduates earn a bachelor’s degree. By combining the strengths and resources of both institutions, KCTCS and IWU aim to make a bachelor’s degree more accessible and attainable for students desiring to earn their degree at a reputable institution online.

Dermatology Associates of Kentucky (DAK), a part of Lexington Clinic, announced the accreditation of its Ambulatory Surgery Center by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has been renewed. DAK first received this significant accreditation in 2002 and has continuously maintained it since then.

Frontier Nursing University (FNU) has been named recipient of the 2024 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. Also, for the fourth consecutive year, FNU has been named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program. In other news, two current FNU students have been selected by Nurses for Sexual and Reproductive Health for the prestigious 2024 Karen Edlund Future Nurse Leader Fellowship. Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner student Samirah McKee and Certified Nurse-Midwifery student Erlyn Woodward were two of the six students selected for the 2024 fellowship.

University of Kentucky student Caroline Groth, a graduate of Fayette County Public Schools SCAPA, Lafayette, and Locust Trace AgriScience Center, has been elected as the Future Farmers of America (FFA) eastern region vice president for 2024-2025. Groth is the first-ever national FFA officer selected from Lexington.

Alltech recently presented a $100,000 donation to GreenHouse17, an advocacy agency and emergency shelter in Central Kentucky committed to ending intimate partner abuse. The donation was made possible thanks to the success of Alltech’s third annual Make a Difference Golf Scramble and matching funds from the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation.

R.J. Corman Railroad Group has donated a vintage boxcar that will be used for the café in Gatton Park on the Town Branch. The 1,750-square-foot space will be located behind the amphitheater and offer park visitors a variety of seasonal grab-and-go, quick-serve hot and cold food and beverages.

Local nonprofit FoodChain has been awarded Bank of America’s Lexington 2024 Neighborhood Builder. FoodChain will be awarded a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training for the organization’s executive director and an emerging leader, and access to a national network of nonprofit peers.